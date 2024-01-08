Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Survey Trends Report - Key Responses of Enterprise Decision-Makers Who Influence Cybersecurity Budgets in the Healthcare Industry

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Jan, 2024, 18:15 ET

Dublin, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice of Customer: Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Typically, healthcare sector organizations have managed to keep themselves isolated from cybersecurity threats by air-gapping their internal systems. As the result of continual digitalization initiatives and the rapid adoption of bring-your-own-device and Internet of Things-enabled devices, however, the healthcare sector has found itself connected to a vast digital ecosystem and vulnerable to a myriad of new threats.

In this fast-evolving threat landscape, healthcare organizations globally are becoming aware of their vulnerability and are ready to make significant investments to secure their operations, patient data, and facilities from potential harm. Cybersecurity investments quickly topped the list of security priorities at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the willingness to safeguard healthcare data and operational continuity remains a key objective for security teams.

The publisher conducted a Voice of Customer survey of healthcare organizations globally to understand their cybersecurity operations, organizational management, technology investment, threat awareness, and other factors that play into the decision-making process for new cybersecurity purchases.

Of the healthcare representatives surveyed, 40% have a C-level position at their organization, followed by manager level and VP level positions at 21% and 20%, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

Cybersecurity Teams in Healthcare Organizations

  • Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Teams in Healthcare
  • Who Determines the Best Security Solution
  • Profiles of Decision-Makers
  • Operations
  • Employment Nature, Ratio Size, and Growth

Cybersecurity Teams in Healthcare - Budget

  • Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Budgets in Healthcare
  • Healthcare Organizations' Cybersecurity Budgets
  • Cybersecurity Budget by Country
  • Cybersecurity Budget Allocation - 2023
  • Russo-Ukrainian War - Influence on Cybersecurity Budget

Growth, Challenges, & Concerns

  • Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Growth, Challenges, and Concerns in Healthcare
  • Growth Drivers of Cybersecurity in Healthcare
  • Challenges
  • Concerns
  • Risk Exposure
  • Cyberattacks

Tools & Technologies

  • Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Tools and Technologies in Healthcare
  • Key Objectives
  • 2023 Focus Areas
  • Network Security
  • Data Security
  • Security Services
  • Solutions Likely Added in 2024
  • Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/erubz7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Airport Security Market - Key Growth Opportunities in Digital Intelligence for Passenger Safety and Airport Security & New Screening and Detection Capabilities for Evolving Threats

Global Airport Security Market - Key Growth Opportunities in Digital Intelligence for Passenger Safety and Airport Security & New Screening and Detection Capabilities for Evolving Threats

The "Growth Opportunities in Airport Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant ...
FinOps Current Ecosystem, Future Roadmap and Growth Opportunities

FinOps Current Ecosystem, Future Roadmap and Growth Opportunities

The "FinOps: Current Ecosystem and State and Future Roadmap and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.