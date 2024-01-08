Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Survey Trends Report - Key Responses of Enterprise Decision-Makers Who Influence Cybersecurity Budgets in the Healthcare Industry

Dublin, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice of Customer: Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Typically, healthcare sector organizations have managed to keep themselves isolated from cybersecurity threats by air-gapping their internal systems. As the result of continual digitalization initiatives and the rapid adoption of bring-your-own-device and Internet of Things-enabled devices, however, the healthcare sector has found itself connected to a vast digital ecosystem and vulnerable to a myriad of new threats.

In this fast-evolving threat landscape, healthcare organizations globally are becoming aware of their vulnerability and are ready to make significant investments to secure their operations, patient data, and facilities from potential harm. Cybersecurity investments quickly topped the list of security priorities at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the willingness to safeguard healthcare data and operational continuity remains a key objective for security teams.

The publisher conducted a Voice of Customer survey of healthcare organizations globally to understand their cybersecurity operations, organizational management, technology investment, threat awareness, and other factors that play into the decision-making process for new cybersecurity purchases.

Of the healthcare representatives surveyed, 40% have a C-level position at their organization, followed by manager level and VP level positions at 21% and 20%, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

Cybersecurity Teams in Healthcare Organizations

Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Teams in Healthcare

Who Determines the Best Security Solution

Profiles of Decision-Makers

Operations

Employment Nature, Ratio Size, and Growth

Cybersecurity Teams in Healthcare - Budget

Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Budgets in Healthcare

Healthcare Organizations' Cybersecurity Budgets

Cybersecurity Budget by Country

Cybersecurity Budget Allocation - 2023

Russo-Ukrainian War - Influence on Cybersecurity Budget

Growth, Challenges, & Concerns

Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Growth, Challenges, and Concerns in Healthcare

Growth Drivers of Cybersecurity in Healthcare

Challenges

Concerns

Risk Exposure

Cyberattacks

Tools & Technologies

Introduction to Survey Responses on Cybersecurity Tools and Technologies in Healthcare

Key Objectives

2023 Focus Areas

Network Security

Data Security

Security Services

Solutions Likely Added in 2024

Conclusions

