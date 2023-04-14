Global Healthcare Delivery and Outcomes Trends and Technologies Report 2023-2025: Focus on Precision Medicine, Digital Transformation, Decentralized Healthcare, Preventive and Predictive Healthcare

Apr 14, 2023, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trends and Technologies Poised to Change the Paradigm of Healthcare Delivery and Outcomes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis covers technologies enabling these trends, stakeholders, and impact factors, and includes roadmaps of these emerging trends and technologies. Industry initiatives, including industry activities, funding, and federal initiatives, are also analyzed.
The healthcare industry is undergoing a massive transformation, with a high focus on personalization and patient-centric care. It is embracing digital transformation and becoming more consumer-/patient friendly.
The changing socioeconomic landscape, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the massive COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenge of resource limitations have driven the healthcare industry to develop unique technology innovations to address these issues.
Understanding the industry landscape and the emerging technologies and research, the publisher has identified the top 4 emerging trends shaping the future of healthcare.
Envisioning the 2025 scenario, we have identified precision medicine, digital transformation, decentralized healthcare, and preventive healthcare as the most critical healthcare trends of the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the healthcare industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Healthcare Sector Transformation: 2025 Scenario
- Evolving Healthcare Industry Through Digital Transformation
- Emerging Healthcare Trends
- Mapping of Technologies and Trends
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Research Scope
3. Healthcare Trend No 1: Precision Medicine
- Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications
- Implementation of Precision Medicine
- The Dynamics of Precision Medicine
- Technology Developments that Advance Precision Medicine
- Precision Medicine: Applications
- Precision Medicine: Technology Innovation Universe
- Precision Medicine: Incentivization, Interoperability, and Sustainable Policies will Drive Growth
- Precision Medicine Stakeholder Snapshot
- Precision Medicine: Current Gaps and Potential Opportunities
- Precision Medicine: Impact Factors and Development Roadmap
4. Healthcare Trend No 2: Digital Transformation
- Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications
- Digital Transformation Improving Consumer Experience, and Providing Patient-centric Healthcare
- Digital Technologies Transforming The Healthcare Industry
- Digital Transformation Impacting Different Sections of Healthcare Industry
- Emerging Technologies Enabling Digital Transformation in Healthcare
- Stakeholder Ecosystem of Healthcare Digital Transformation
- Key Trends and Impact Factors, Roadmap of Digital Transformation
5. Healthcare Trend No 3: Decentralized Healthcare
- Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications
- Decentralized Healthcare to Ensure Continuum of Care
- Decentralized Healthcare and Technologies Enabling the Trends
- Technology Innovations Enabling Decentralized Care
- Advanced Medical Device Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare
- Advanced Medical Imaging Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare
- Advanced Medical Diagnostic Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare
- Digital Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare
- Stakeholder Ecosystem of Decentralized Healthcare
- Key Trends and Impact Factors, Decentralized Healthcare
- Technology Roadmap of Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare
6. Healthcare Trend No 4: Preventive and Predictive Healthcare
- Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications
- What is the Role of Preventive and Proactive Healthcare?
- What is Driving the Adoption of Preventive Healthcare?
- The Dynamics of Proactive and Preventive Healthcare
- Preventive Healthcare - Implications
- Stakeholder Ecosystem of Preventive Healthcare
- Emerging Opportunities and Technology Trends in Preventive Healthcare
- Key Trends and Impact Factors, Roadmap of Preventive Health
7. Industry Initiatives
- Industry Initiatives Towards Precision Medicine
- Industry Initiatives: Strong Investment Portfolio to Bolster Precision Medicine
- High Funding Toward Home Care, At-home Diagnostics
- Industry Initiatives Toward Decentralized Healthcare
- Emerging Role of Federal Bodies for Decentralized Healthcare
- Largest Healthcare Industry Players Refocusing on Digital Transformation
- Digital Transformation Highlighted in Digital Health Funding Landscape
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Inclusive and Diverse Genomic Research
- Growth Opportunity 2: Virtual Hospitals
- Growth Opportunity 3: Omnichannel Healthcare for Providers
9. Appendix
