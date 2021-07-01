FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 732 Companies: 61 - Players covered include AmerisourceBergen Corporation; Attain Med, Inc.; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Curascript Specialty Distribution; Dakota Drug; FFF Enterprises, Inc.; Henry Schein Inc.; McKesson Corporation; Medline Industries; Morris & Dickson Co., L.L.C.; Mutual Drug; Owens & Minor, Inc.; Patterson Companies Inc.,; Rochester Drug Cooperative, Inc.,; Smith Drug Company and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Medical Devices); End-Use (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Other End Uses) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Healthcare Distribution Market to Reach $3 Trillion by 2026

Distribution plays a key role as the distribution network is critical component of the supply chain that ensures the drugs reach the consumers. Proper distribution is a critical component that determines a drug's commercial success. Drug distribution is a complex process and entails conformance to multiple regulations. In developed markets such as the US, the wholesale market is oligopolistic with a handful of large wholesalers, who sell to regional wholesalers and/or drugstore chains. On the other hand, drug distribution is a complex and fragmented business in most developing markets. The existence of a large number of small wholesalers and the absence of established retail chain networks makes it a complex process in such countries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Distribution estimated at US$876.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period. Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.9% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biopharmaceuticals segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.7% share of the global Healthcare Distribution market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $412.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $522.2 Billion by 2026

The Healthcare Distribution market in the U.S. is estimated at US$412.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$522.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 18.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$561.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Retail pharmacies are a vital link in the drug supply chain as they form the main medium between the manufacturers, wholesalers, and pharmacy benefit managers on the supply side and the retail customers on the other side. Retail pharmacies are also the important cog in the wheel for processing claims of customers. Technology adoption is highly evolved in the US, and claim processing is mostly automated and handled electronically, leading to minimization of paper based manual processing, and maximization of efficiency.

Medical Devices Segment to Reach $612.3 Billion

In the global Medical Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$169.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$510.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 17.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

