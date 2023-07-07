Global Healthcare Distribution Strategic Business Report 2023: Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Distribution: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Healthcare Distribution estimated at US$1.6 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Pharmaceutical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biopharmaceutical segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $580 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR



The Healthcare Distribution market in the U.S. is estimated at US$580 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Trillion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 14.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$733.7 Billion by the year 2030.



