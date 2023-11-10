Global Healthcare Education Market Report 2023-2028 - Opportunities in Interactive Education Through Immersive Learning Experiences and Virtual Simulations

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Education Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare education market was valued at $107.8 billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach a value of $169.3 billion by the end of 2028. The major players in the market are Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Stryker, Adobe Inc., and Fujifilm Corp.

The report provides a detailed view of the healthcare education market. This report highlights current and future market potential and provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report analyzes market trends and identifies critical medical and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world. 

The global healthcare education market refers to the collective industry providing educational services, training programs, and learning solutions to healthcare professionals and individuals within the healthcare sector. The global healthcare education market is crucial in ensuring that healthcare professionals stay current, competent, and capable of delivering high-quality care in diverse and complex healthcare environments.

The goal is to equip healthcare professionals with the necessary knowledge, skills, and competencies to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. This involves training in medical advancements, patient care, and regulatory areas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the pressing need for an additional 18 million well-prepared health agents to effectively address the health targets outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This underscores the reality of a significant scarcity of skilled healthcare professionals, which serves as a pivotal market driver.

Additionally, the surge in e-learning has become a catalyst for market growth. As highlighted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), a Switzerland-based nongovernmental organization, the registrations for Coursera's online courses saw a substantial increase from 92 million in 2021 to 118 million in 2022, reflecting a notable rise of 26 million registrations within a single year. This surge in online education signifies a transformative force in advancing healthcare education.

North American market had the highest share of the global healthcare education market, followed by Asia-Pacific. This leadership role is due to rapid growth in online education and e-learning, the increasing number of continuous medical education programs, and the presence of significant players.

Finally, it provides insights regarding new developments that help to improve and enhance healthcare education. This report also covers merger and acquisition strategies and collaborations, as well as merging trends and technology. The report informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and other interested parties.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global healthcare education market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on delivery mode, application, end user, and region
  • Discussion of key factors driving and impeding the industry growth, ongoing research and innovation efforts to advance healthcare education, current status, new developments, future prospects and contributions to the overall market
  • Coverage of the recent mergers and acquisition strategies, collaborations and agreements, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type
  • Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company Profiles

  • Adobe Inc.
  • Articulate Global Llc
  • Coursera Inc.
  • Elb Learning
  • Fujifilm Corp.
  • Healthstream Inc.
  • Infor (Koch Industries)
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Sap Se
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Stryker Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Outlook
  • Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Introduction
  • Classroom-based Courses
  • E-learning and Online Platforms
  • Personalization and Adaptive Learning
  • Data Analytics and Performance Metrics
  • Remote Simulation
  • Gamification and Gamified Learning
  • Certification and Credentialing
  • Industry Partnerships
  • Telemedicine and Telehealth Training
  • Market Drivers
  • Rapid Advancements in Technology
  • Growing Prevalence of Digital Education Adoption
  • Market Restraints
  • Limited Technology Access
  • Regulatory Barriers
  • Market Opportunities
  • Interactive Education Through Immersive Learning Experiences and Virtual Simulations
  • Expansion of E-learning Platforms
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Education Market

Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technology

  • Introduction
  • Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)
  • 3D Printing
  • Data Analysis and Learning Management System (LMS)
  • Mobile Health (mHealth) Apps
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Metaverse

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Delivery Mode

  • Introduction
  • Market Overview
  • Market Revenue
  • Classroom-based Courses
  • E-learning Solutions

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Overview
  • Market Overview
  • Market Revenue
  • Academic Education
  • Cardiology
  • Neurology
  • Pediatric and Internal Medicine
  • Radiology
  • Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Overview
  • Market Overview
  • Market Revenue
  • Physicians
  • Non-physicians

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Market Share of Healthcare Education Solution Provider Companies

