Global Healthcare Education Markets Report 2021

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities & Academic Centers, Continuing Medical Education), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, e-Learning), Application (Cardiology, Internal Medicine), End-user, and Region - Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare education market is projected to reach USD 125.2 billion by 2025 from USD 83.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rapid growth in the online education and e-learning sector, and the presence of stringent regulatory mandates related to CME programs. However, lack of face to face interaction and unreliable infrastructure cause barrier to the market growth.

Providers are responsible for launching newer educational solutions and improving the market scenario

On the basis of provider, the healthcare education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, continuing medical education (CME) providers, learning management system providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation providers. In 2019, the universities and academic centers segment accounted for the largest share of 92.9% of the healthcare education market. The shortage of healthcare workers required to deliver quality healthcare services is the major factor contributing to the large share of this segment.

e-Learning solutions have established the highest CAGR in the delivery mode segment of the healthcare education solution market

Based on delivery mode, the healthcare education market is segmented into classroom-based courses and e-Learning solutions. In 2019, the classroom-based courses segment accounted for the largest share of 88.2% of the healthcare education market. However, the e-Learning solutions segment is projected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of e-Learning solutions, such as ease of use, convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

North America to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025

The global healthcare education market has been categorized on the basis of four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of 39.7%. However, the North American market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the initiatives taken by industry players and regional governments towards increasing the number of medical schools and the advancing healthcare sector.

Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare education market are SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), HealthcareSource (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), ADP (US), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Clinical Decision Support System Market

5.4 Ecosystem Coverage

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Regulations

5.7 Pricing Analysis

6 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Providers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 OEM/Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies

6.3 Universities and Academic Centers

6.4 Continued Medical Education Providers

6.5 Learning Management Systems Providers

6.6 Education Platforms

6.7 Professional Associations

6.8 Medical Simulation

7 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Classroom-based Courses

7.3 e-Learning Solutions

8 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cardiology

8.3 Internal Medicine

8.4 Radiology

8.5 Neurology

8.6 Pediatrics

8.7 Academic Education

8.8 Other Applications

9 Healthcare Education Services Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Physicians

9.3 Non-Physician Healthcare Professional

9.4 Students

10 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Roe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Top Players in the LMS, OEM and Educational Platform Markets

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Star

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive Players

11.3.4 Participant

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4.2 Acquisitions

11.4.3 Expansions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.2 Adobe Inc.

12.3 Info0R

12.4 Oracle

12.5 HealthStream

12.6 HealthcareSource

12.7 Elsevier

12.8 Articulate

12.9 PeopleFluent

12.10 ADP

12.11 GE Healthcare

12.12 Trivantis Corporation

12.13 Cerner

12.14 Koninklijke Phillips

12.15 Siemens Healthineers

12.16 Coursera

12.17 IBM

12.18 Academy of Medicine of Richmond

12.19 PfizerWebinar

12.20 Central Michigan University College of Medicine

