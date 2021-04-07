Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market Report 2021-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Education Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Education Solutions estimated at US$ 10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Classroom-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$ 11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the E-Learning segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Healthcare Education Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



3M Co.

Co. B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Co.,

Canon Medical System Corp.

Fujifilm Holding Corp.

General Electric Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic

Olympus Corp.

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 34

