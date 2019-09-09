Global Healthcare Enterprise Content Management Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape, Top Predictions, Key Trends, and Growth Opportunities
Sep 09, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Content Management Market for Healthcare, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Enterprise Content Management Market for Healthcare, Forecast to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis on the global ECM market for healthcare and outlines the competitive landscape, top predictions, global trends, and key growth opportunities.
The report also discusses healthcare trends by region based on increasing interest in digital data management. In addition, this report presents information on important companies to keep track of, and lists both established and new enterprises, chosen by the author's analytical team.
For over two decades, healthcare systems across the globe have considered digitisation a priority and have invested heavily in eHealth systems. This has resulted in the extensive proliferation of several clinical and non-clinical information systems in healthcare organizations. These information systems are capable of handling structured content generated within the application framework; any unstructured content generated from external sources is excluded from the workflow due to lack of compatibility factors.
In a clinical context, while most electronic medical/health records (EMR/EHR) manage structured content, even the best systems cannot afford to manage unstructured data such as paper documents, faxes, images, photos, and rich multi-media data contents generated across the care setting. In a non-clinical context, ECM solutions complement administrative, operational, and financial information systems in a healthcare enterprise by allowing end users to efficiently aggregate, store, and manage diverse content generated across the enterprise.
Globally, healthcare organizations are struggling to manage patient data and relevant content in a structured format. A robust enterprise content management strategy can help healthcare organizations to streamline the complex process. Therefore, healthcare ECM is becoming crucial in a modern care setting to complement the shortcomings of existing EHR systems. The crucial need to securely access and analyse data along the patient's care journey is driving demand for new-generation content management technology platforms.
The author finds that on average, a modern healthcare organization generates approximately 70-75% of unstructured content from existing clinical and non-clinical information systems. This unstructured content holds most of the critical patient data, which is either lost or omitted during electronic transactions, resulting in uncertainty about inefficient healthcare data management standards. Lack of healthcare content management strategies limits organizational access to valuable information and makes it difficult for clinicians to access the right information at the right time.
Furthermore, the healthcare industry will witness core ECM systems transitioning to enterprise content service platforms with the entire technology framework built around data to support many facets of enterprise content. The data-driven platform will be powered by smart APIs and web services to leverage advanced services such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine-learning (ML), deep-learning (DL), Big Data analytics and intelligent text-mining features for improved healthcare outcomes.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key market trends and industry dynamics in the enterprise content management market for healthcare? What is the future potential for ECM solutions in healthcare?
- What is the current market scenario? How much growth is expected? Which are the major market segments? What will be the impact of external trends on each business segment?
- Who are the major participants in the global ECM market for healthcare? What are their solution and service offerings, product features, capabilities, and technical specifications?
- What is driving the ECM market for healthcare? What are the restraints impacting growth opportunities for ECM solutions in the global healthcare market?
- What are the important business model considerations for healthcare stakeholders and providers? Are there any unmet customer needs? Is there an untapped opportunity in this market?
- Are the existing ECM solutions offered by solution vendors meeting end-user needs?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Global ECM Market for Healthcare - 4-Decade Perspective
- Global Healthcare System - Current Status
- Key Findings - Total ECM Market for Healthcare
- Study Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Enterprise Content Management for Healthcare - Definitions
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Findings - Geographic Outlook
- Key Findings - Healthcare ECM Growth Indicators
- Total ECM Market for Healthcare - Segment Maturity Curve
- At the Point of Convergence - Enterprise Content Services Platform
- Executive Summary - 4 Big Predictions
2. Enterprise Content Service Platforms
- ECM Transition to Enterprise Content Service Platforms
- Next-Generation Healthcare Content Service Platform
- Future of New-Generation Healthcare Content Services
- Evolution of Enterprise Content Management Systems
- Healthcare ECM - Product Features Adoption Curve
- Analysis of Key in ECM Suite Product Features Required by Providers
3. Enterprise Imaging Platform and Unified VNA
- Enterprise Imaging and Unified VNA Strategy
- Enterprise Imaging and Key Benefits to Providers
- Key Technology Enabler For a Holistic Patient View
4. Healthcare ECM Trends
- Top 6 Trends for ECM Vendors in 2019
- ECM Platform - Select Use Cases in the Healthcare Industry
- Top 6 Factors Influencing Healthcare Content Management
- Top Predictions - Healthcare ECM
5. Market Overview
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Market Overview - Segmentation
- Key Market Segmentation by Solutions
- Market Segmentation by Use Case and Applications
- Hospital IT Ecosystem - Clinical and Non-clinical Information Systems
6. Dynamics Catalysing Global Market Growth - Key Market Trends
- Geographical Opportunity Analysis for Healthcare ECM Systems
- Industry Dynamics Impacting HCS Platform Market
- EU-General Data Protection Regulation (EU-GDPR)
- ECM Helping Providers Comply with EU-GDPR Regulations
7. Drivers and Restraints - Total ECM Market for Healthcare
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
8. Forecast and Trends - Total ECM Market for Healthcare
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Model
- Healthcare ECM - Professional Service Contracts Trends
9. Demand Analysis - Total ECM Market for Healthcare
- Global Demand Analysis
- Demand Analysis Discussion
10. Competitive Environment
- Competitive Market Structure
- Detailed Vendor Segmentation
- Detailed Vendor Segmentation - Description
- Merger, Acquisition, and Partnership Assessment
- More Global Healthcare ECM Vendors
11. Future Perspectives - Growth Opportunities
- Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success
- Strategic Business Imperatives for Success and Growth of Healthcare ECM Vendors
12. Product Offerings Segment Analysis
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Offerings
13. Installation of New ECM for Healthcare Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
14. Renewal of Existing ECM for Healthcare Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
15. Software Product and Professional Services Segment Analysis
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Software and Professional Services
16. ECM Software Product Licenses Segment for Healthcare Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment
- On-premise ECM Software Sub-segment for Healthcare - Revenue Forecast
- ECM Cloud Services Sub-segment for Healthcare - Revenue Forecast
17. ECM Systems Professional Services Segment for Healthcare Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment
- ECM System Implementation and Maintenance Services Sub-segment - Revenue Forecast
- ECM System Consulting and Support Services Segment Sub-Segment - Revenue Forecast
Companies Mentioned
- Agfa Healthcare
- Alfresco
- Box
- Chartmaxx
- Confluence
- Contentverse
- Docushare
- DocuWare
- Everteam
- Fabasoft Cloud
- Hyland
- IBM
- Laserfiche
- M-Files
- Microsoft
- Newgen Software
- Nuxeo
- OpenText
- Oracle Corp
- Paperport
- Ricoh
- Seismic
- Springcm
- Streamline Health
- Veeva Vault
- Xerox
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfu6cg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article