Global Healthcare Enterprise Content Management Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape, Top Predictions, Key Trends, and Growth Opportunities

For over two decades, healthcare systems across the globe have considered digitisation a priority and have invested heavily in eHealth systems. This has resulted in the extensive proliferation of several clinical and non-clinical information systems in healthcare organizations. These information systems are capable of handling structured content generated within the application framework; any unstructured content generated from external sources is excluded from the workflow due to lack of compatibility factors.



In a clinical context, while most electronic medical/health records (EMR/EHR) manage structured content, even the best systems cannot afford to manage unstructured data such as paper documents, faxes, images, photos, and rich multi-media data contents generated across the care setting. In a non-clinical context, ECM solutions complement administrative, operational, and financial information systems in a healthcare enterprise by allowing end users to efficiently aggregate, store, and manage diverse content generated across the enterprise.



Globally, healthcare organizations are struggling to manage patient data and relevant content in a structured format. A robust enterprise content management strategy can help healthcare organizations to streamline the complex process. Therefore, healthcare ECM is becoming crucial in a modern care setting to complement the shortcomings of existing EHR systems. The crucial need to securely access and analyse data along the patient's care journey is driving demand for new-generation content management technology platforms.



The author finds that on average, a modern healthcare organization generates approximately 70-75% of unstructured content from existing clinical and non-clinical information systems. This unstructured content holds most of the critical patient data, which is either lost or omitted during electronic transactions, resulting in uncertainty about inefficient healthcare data management standards. Lack of healthcare content management strategies limits organizational access to valuable information and makes it difficult for clinicians to access the right information at the right time.



Furthermore, the healthcare industry will witness core ECM systems transitioning to enterprise content service platforms with the entire technology framework built around data to support many facets of enterprise content. The data-driven platform will be powered by smart APIs and web services to leverage advanced services such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine-learning (ML), deep-learning (DL), Big Data analytics and intelligent text-mining features for improved healthcare outcomes.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key market trends and industry dynamics in the enterprise content management market for healthcare? What is the future potential for ECM solutions in healthcare?

What is the current market scenario? How much growth is expected? Which are the major market segments? What will be the impact of external trends on each business segment?

Who are the major participants in the global ECM market for healthcare? What are their solution and service offerings, product features, capabilities, and technical specifications?

What is driving the ECM market for healthcare? What are the restraints impacting growth opportunities for ECM solutions in the global healthcare market?

What are the important business model considerations for healthcare stakeholders and providers? Are there any unmet customer needs? Is there an untapped opportunity in this market?

Are the existing ECM solutions offered by solution vendors meeting end-user needs?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Global ECM Market for Healthcare - 4-Decade Perspective

Global Healthcare System - Current Status

Key Findings - Total ECM Market for Healthcare

Study Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Enterprise Content Management for Healthcare - Definitions

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Key Findings - Geographic Outlook

Key Findings - Healthcare ECM Growth Indicators

Total ECM Market for Healthcare - Segment Maturity Curve

At the Point of Convergence - Enterprise Content Services Platform

Executive Summary - 4 Big Predictions

2. Enterprise Content Service Platforms

ECM Transition to Enterprise Content Service Platforms

Next-Generation Healthcare Content Service Platform

Future of New-Generation Healthcare Content Services

Evolution of Enterprise Content Management Systems

Healthcare ECM - Product Features Adoption Curve

Analysis of Key in ECM Suite Product Features Required by Providers

3. Enterprise Imaging Platform and Unified VNA

Enterprise Imaging and Unified VNA Strategy

Enterprise Imaging and Key Benefits to Providers

Key Technology Enabler For a Holistic Patient View

4. Healthcare ECM Trends

Top 6 Trends for ECM Vendors in 2019

ECM Platform - Select Use Cases in the Healthcare Industry

Top 6 Factors Influencing Healthcare Content Management

Top Predictions - Healthcare ECM

5. Market Overview

Market Overview - Definitions

Market Overview - Segmentation

Key Market Segmentation by Solutions

Market Segmentation by Use Case and Applications

Hospital IT Ecosystem - Clinical and Non-clinical Information Systems

6. Dynamics Catalysing Global Market Growth - Key Market Trends

Geographical Opportunity Analysis for Healthcare ECM Systems

Industry Dynamics Impacting HCS Platform Market

EU-General Data Protection Regulation (EU-GDPR)

ECM Helping Providers Comply with EU-GDPR Regulations

7. Drivers and Restraints - Total ECM Market for Healthcare

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

8. Forecast and Trends - Total ECM Market for Healthcare

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Analysis

Pricing Model

Healthcare ECM - Professional Service Contracts Trends

9. Demand Analysis - Total ECM Market for Healthcare

Global Demand Analysis

Demand Analysis Discussion

10. Competitive Environment

Competitive Market Structure

Detailed Vendor Segmentation

Detailed Vendor Segmentation - Description

Merger, Acquisition, and Partnership Assessment

More Global Healthcare ECM Vendors

11. Future Perspectives - Growth Opportunities

Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success

Strategic Business Imperatives for Success and Growth of Healthcare ECM Vendors

12. Product Offerings Segment Analysis

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Offerings

13. Installation of New ECM for Healthcare Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

14. Renewal of Existing ECM for Healthcare Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

15. Software Product and Professional Services Segment Analysis

Percent Revenue Forecast by Software and Professional Services

16. ECM Software Product Licenses Segment for Healthcare Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment

On-premise ECM Software Sub-segment for Healthcare - Revenue Forecast

ECM Cloud Services Sub-segment for Healthcare - Revenue Forecast

17. ECM Systems Professional Services Segment for Healthcare Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment

ECM System Implementation and Maintenance Services Sub-segment - Revenue Forecast

ECM System Consulting and Support Services Segment Sub-Segment - Revenue Forecast

Companies Mentioned



Agfa Healthcare

Alfresco

Box

Chartmaxx

Confluence

Contentverse

Docushare

DocuWare

Everteam

Fabasoft Cloud

Hyland

IBM

Laserfiche

M-Files

Microsoft

Newgen Software

Nuxeo

OpenText

Oracle Corp

Paperport

Ricoh

Seismic

Springcm

Streamline Health

Veeva Vault

Xerox

