Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2018 & 2023: Focus on Direct Sales, Renting, Leasing, Insurance Reimbursement and Other Revenue Sources

The "Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market by Application, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology, and Region 2018-2023: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During 2018-2023, global demand for healthcare exoskeletons is poised to a cumulative market value of over $2.405 billion including direct sales, renting, leasing, insurance reimbursement and other revenue sources. In terms of unit shipment from direct sales, the global total market over 2018-2023 is expected to reach 26,400 units, representing an exponential CAGR over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 49 tables and 69 figures, this 160-page report Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market by Application, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology, and Region 2018-2023: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide healthcare exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by application and mobility type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also includes global annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the split of global revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of healthcare exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 12 healthcare exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global healthcare exoskeletons market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Structure

2.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.3 Major Growth Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.6 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

2.7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

2.7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

2.7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

3.1 Market Overview by Application

3.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

3.3 Global Mobility Aid Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

3.4 Global Market of Healthcare Exoskeletons in Other Applications 2014-2023

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Mobility Type

4.1 Market Overview by Mobility Type

4.2 Global Mobile Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

4.3 Global Stationary Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

4.4 Global Tethered Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Function

5.1 Market Overview by Product Function

5.2 Global Upper Body Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

5.3 Global Lower Body Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Power Technology

6.1 Market Overview by Power Technology

6.2 Global Active Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

6.2.1 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Electric Actuators 2014-2023

6.2.2 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Pneumatic Actuators 2014-2023

6.2.3 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Hydraulic Actuators 2014-2023

6.2.4 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Fuel Cells 2014-2023

6.2.5 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Other Power Technology 2014-2023

6.3 Global Passive Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2017-2023

7.2 North America Market 2014-2023

7.3 European Market 2014-2023

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2023

7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2023

7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2023

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Global Vendors

8.2 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

8.3 Fundraising in Global Market

8.4 Recent Product Launches and Development

8.5 Company Profiles (12 Vendors)



AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Myomo

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

