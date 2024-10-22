Global Healthcare Experts and Workforce Strategists Unveil Groundbreaking Solutions to Revitalize the Post-Pandemic Healthcare Industry

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of Healing Healthcare: Evidence-Based Strategies to Mend Our Broken System , a new book co-authored by international keynote speakers on workforce wellness and healthcare experts, Sharon M. Weinstein and Dina Readinger. Their new book offers healthcare leaders a transformative guide, outlining actionable, evidence-based solutions to address the systemic challenges that have emerged in the U.S. healthcare system in the wake of the pandemic.

"Healing Healthcare: Evidence-Based Strategies to Mend Our Broken System" is available now.

Healing Healthcare is filled with strategies and actionable steps to fix a broken healthcare industry. With input from healthcare professionals who each spotlight evidence-based roadmaps for recovery, the co-authors outline specific approaches to fix our broken healthcare ecosystem, divided into three distinct sections: Workforce, Well-Being, and Wisdom.

Praise for Healing Healthcare has been pouring in from industry leaders and influencers. Dr. Richard Chaifetz, founder, chair, and CEO of ComPsych, says,"This is a beacon of hope for our ailing healthcare system!," while Lisa Lochner, president, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, calls the book " a crucial catalyst for addressing well-being and creating a psychologically safe environment."

Sharon M. Weinstein (MS, RN, CRNI-R, CSP, FACW, FAAN), brings an impressive four decades of senior executive, clinical, and academic experience to the forefront. As the coauthor with Dina Readinger of Think Differently: 18 Strategies to Fix Broken Thinking, she has written twenty-two books and over 160 peer-reviewed manuscripts. A TEDx Montreal Women presenter, Sharon is also a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. Sharon operates as a partner in Design Think LLC.

Dina Readinger's (BS, EMBA) career in healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotech has spanned four decades and she has emerged as a pioneering force behind the creation of Diagnostic Design Thinking . Dina collaborates with CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and HR directors, providing expertise in retention strategies, leadership development, and team performance optimization. Beyond her coaching role, Dina is a distinguished speaker, consultant, certified coach, franchise owner, and coauthor with Sharon Weinstein of Think Differently: 18 Strategies to Fix Broken Thinking. Dina operates as a partner in Design Think LLC.

Healing Healthcare is available now. To order your copy and find out more information about the book, including a press kit and additional resources, please visit healbrokenhealthcare.com .

