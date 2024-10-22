Global Healthcare Experts and Workforce Strategists Unveil Groundbreaking Solutions to Revitalize the Post-Pandemic Healthcare Industry
News provided byAmplify Publishing Group
Oct 22, 2024, 06:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of Healing Healthcare: Evidence-Based Strategies to Mend Our Broken System, a new book co-authored by international keynote speakers on workforce wellness and healthcare experts, Sharon M. Weinstein and Dina Readinger. Their new book offers healthcare leaders a transformative guide, outlining actionable, evidence-based solutions to address the systemic challenges that have emerged in the U.S. healthcare system in the wake of the pandemic.
Healing Healthcare is filled with strategies and actionable steps to fix a broken healthcare industry. With input from healthcare professionals who each spotlight evidence-based roadmaps for recovery, the co-authors outline specific approaches to fix our broken healthcare ecosystem, divided into three distinct sections: Workforce, Well-Being, and Wisdom.
Praise for Healing Healthcare has been pouring in from industry leaders and influencers. Dr. Richard Chaifetz, founder, chair, and CEO of ComPsych, says,"This is a beacon of hope for our ailing healthcare system!," while Lisa Lochner, president, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, calls the book " a crucial catalyst for addressing well-being and creating a psychologically safe environment."
Sharon M. Weinstein (MS, RN, CRNI-R, CSP, FACW, FAAN), brings an impressive four decades of senior executive, clinical, and academic experience to the forefront. As the coauthor with Dina Readinger of Think Differently: 18 Strategies to Fix Broken Thinking, she has written twenty-two books and over 160 peer-reviewed manuscripts. A TEDx Montreal Women presenter, Sharon is also a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. Sharon operates as a partner in Design Think LLC.
Dina Readinger's (BS, EMBA) career in healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotech has spanned four decades and she has emerged as a pioneering force behind the creation of Diagnostic Design Thinking. Dina collaborates with CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and HR directors, providing expertise in retention strategies, leadership development, and team performance optimization. Beyond her coaching role, Dina is a distinguished speaker, consultant, certified coach, franchise owner, and coauthor with Sharon Weinstein of Think Differently: 18 Strategies to Fix Broken Thinking. Dina operates as a partner in Design Think LLC.
Healing Healthcare is available now. To order your copy and find out more information about the book, including a press kit and additional resources, please visit healbrokenhealthcare.com.
SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article