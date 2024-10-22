Global Healthcare Experts and Workforce Strategists Unveil Groundbreaking Solutions to Revitalize the Post-Pandemic Healthcare Industry

News provided by

Amplify Publishing Group

Oct 22, 2024, 06:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of Healing Healthcare: Evidence-Based Strategies to Mend Our Broken Systema new book co-authored by international keynote speakers on workforce wellness and healthcare experts, Sharon M. Weinstein and Dina Readinger. Their new book offers healthcare leaders a transformative guide, outlining actionable, evidence-based solutions to address the systemic challenges that have emerged in the U.S. healthcare system in the wake of the pandemic. 

Continue Reading
"Healing Healthcare: Evidence-Based Strategies to Mend Our Broken System" is available now.
"Healing Healthcare: Evidence-Based Strategies to Mend Our Broken System" is available now.

Healing Healthcare is filled with strategies and actionable steps to fix a broken healthcare industry. With input from healthcare professionals who each spotlight evidence-based roadmaps for recovery, the co-authors outline specific approaches to fix our broken healthcare ecosystem, divided into three distinct sections: Workforce, Well-Being, and Wisdom.

Praise for Healing Healthcare has been pouring in from industry leaders and influencers. Dr. Richard Chaifetz, founder, chair, and CEO of ComPsych, says,"This is a beacon of hope for our ailing healthcare system!," while Lisa Lochner, president, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, calls the book " a crucial catalyst for addressing well-being and creating a psychologically safe environment."

Sharon M. Weinstein (MS, RN, CRNI-R, CSP, FACW, FAAN), brings an impressive four decades of senior executive, clinical, and academic experience to the forefront. As the coauthor with Dina Readinger of Think Differently: 18 Strategies to Fix Broken Thinking, she has written twenty-two books and over 160 peer-reviewed manuscripts. A TEDx Montreal Women presenter, Sharon is also a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. Sharon operates as a partner in Design Think LLC.

Dina Readinger's (BS, EMBA) career in healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotech has spanned four decades and she has emerged as a pioneering force behind the creation of Diagnostic Design Thinking. Dina collaborates with CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and HR directors, providing expertise in retention strategies, leadership development, and team performance optimization. Beyond her coaching role, Dina is a distinguished speaker, consultant, certified coach, franchise owner, and coauthor with Sharon Weinstein of Think Differently: 18 Strategies to Fix Broken Thinking. Dina operates as a partner in Design Think LLC.

Healing Healthcare is available now. To order your copy and find out more information about the book, including a press kit and additional resources, please visit healbrokenhealthcare.com.

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Former Cult Member Turned Cultural Health Consultant Authors Transformative Guidebook for Combating Toxic Work Culture

Former Cult Member Turned Cultural Health Consultant Authors Transformative Guidebook for Combating Toxic Work Culture

Amplify Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of You Can Culture: Transformative Leadership Habits for a Thriving Workplace, Positive...
New Book 'BEYOND NORMAL' by Shai Efrati, MD Out Today

New Book 'BEYOND NORMAL' by Shai Efrati, MD Out Today

For decades, modern medicine has predominantly focused on restoring health to a conventionally "normal" state for our age and medical history. But...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Books

Books

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics