Global Healthcare Fabrics Industry
Jan 23, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Fabrics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polypropylene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798724/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$234.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$229.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polypropylene will reach a market size of US$466.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$864.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Fabrics (SAAF); Arc-Com; Architex International; Avgol Ltd.; Brentano Inc.; Carnegie Fabrics, LLC.; Designtex; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Knoll, Inc.; Maharam Fabric Corporation; Paramount Tech Fab Industries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798724/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Healthcare Fabrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Healthcare Fabrics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Healthcare Fabrics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Polypropylene (Raw Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Polypropylene (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Polypropylene (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Cotton (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cotton (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Cotton (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Polyester (Raw Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Polyester (Raw Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Polyester (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Viscose (Raw Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Viscose (Raw Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Viscose (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Polyamide (Raw Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Polyamide (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Polyamide (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Non-woven (Fabric Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Non-woven (Fabric Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Non-woven (Fabric Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Woven (Fabric Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Woven (Fabric Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Woven (Fabric Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Knitted (Fabric Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Knitted (Fabric Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Knitted (Fabric Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Hygiene Products (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Hygiene Products (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Hygiene Products (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Dressing Products (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Dressing Products (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Dressing Products (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Clothing (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country foMr the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 38: Clothing (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Clothing (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Privacy Curtains (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Privacy Curtains (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Privacy Curtains (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: Blanket & Bedding (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Blanket & Bedding (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Blanket & Bedding (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Upholstery (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Upholstery (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Upholstery (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 51: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Healthcare Fabrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 52: United States Healthcare Fabrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Healthcare Fabrics Market in the United States by Raw
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United States Healthcare Fabrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Healthcare Fabrics Market in the United States by
Fabric Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: United States Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: United States Healthcare Fabrics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Healthcare Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 61: Canadian Healthcare Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Review by
Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Canadian Healthcare Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Canadian Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Review by
Fabric Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fabric Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Canadian Healthcare Fabrics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 69: Canadian Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 70: Japanese Market for Healthcare Fabrics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Market for Healthcare Fabrics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Fabric Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Japanese Healthcare Fabrics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Healthcare Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Healthcare Fabrics Market by Raw Material:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Chinese Healthcare Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Healthcare Fabrics Market by Fabric Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Fabrics in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Healthcare Fabrics Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Healthcare Fabrics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 88: European Healthcare Fabrics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Healthcare Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 92: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Healthcare Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Fabric Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: European Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Fabric Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Healthcare Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: European Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 100: Healthcare Fabrics Market in France by Raw Material:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: French Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 102: French Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Healthcare Fabrics Market in France by Fabric Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: French Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Fabric Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Healthcare Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: French Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 109: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: German Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 111: German Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: German Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: German Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Fabric Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German Healthcare Fabrics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 118: Italian Healthcare Fabrics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 120: Italian Healthcare Fabrics Market by Raw Material:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Italian Healthcare Fabrics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Italian Healthcare Fabrics Market by Fabric Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Italian Demand for Healthcare Fabrics in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Healthcare Fabrics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Italian Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Fabrics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Healthcare Fabrics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: United Kingdom Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Fabrics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Healthcare Fabrics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: United Kingdom Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Fabric Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: United Kingdom Healthcare Fabrics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Healthcare Fabrics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 137: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Healthcare Fabrics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Fabric Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Healthcare Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific by Fabric
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Fabric Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Healthcare Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 154: Rest of World Healthcare Fabrics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Rest of World Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 156: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 157: Rest of World Healthcare Fabrics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Rest of World Healthcare Fabrics Historic Market
Review by Fabric Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabric Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 160: Rest of World Healthcare Fabrics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Healthcare Fabrics Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of World Healthcare Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANCED FABRICS (SAAF)
ARC-COM
ARCHITEX INTERNATIONAL
AVGOL
BRENTANO INC.
CARNEGIE FABRICS
DESIGNTEX
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
KNOLL
MAHARAM FABRIC CORPORATION
PARAMOUNT TECH FAB INDUSTRIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798724/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article