Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - A USD 216.4 Billion Market by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jan, 2024, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment Type (Specialist Beds, IT Equipment), Healthcare Facility Type (Urgent Care Clinics, Pharmacies), Service, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare finance solutions market size is expected to reach USD 216.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. Rising demand for ongoing improvements and modifications in various healthcare procedures to enhance the efficiency of various healthcare facilities are the factors driving the industry growth. The need for healthcare services is increasing exponentially as a result of the growing aging population and an increase in cases of chronic diseases. The ability to provide the latest edition of medical equipment is essential for maintaining a high standard of patient care.

As hospitals start utilizing the devices of the growing medical technology industry, the ability to finance and lease equipment is becoming even more crucial. It is a crucial component of enabling hospitals and practices to acquire innovations and, as a result, this would create the demand for healthcare finance solutions to invest more in advanced equipment. Real-time access to medical services and related assistance made possible by digital technology could improve the patient experience. This upgrade would require the installation of equipment designed to handle and manage such tasks. With the advancement of technology and the growing demand for advanced healthcare, the cost of the devices would be a major factor for healthcare providers.

The growth of the industry would be greatly impacted by the cost of such devices.The COVID-19 pandemic had severe economic, logistical, and other effects. However, following the pandemic, the industry is putting efforts to invest in the facilities, which include investments in improved forecasting after the supply chain disruptions & shortages, spending more on personnel and safety precautions, such as infrastructure, personnel, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). In addition, investments in cybersecurity & remote workforces and in addressing the health disparities that the pandemic has brought to light, such as promoting greater diversity in clinical trials, would support the industry growth.

Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Report Highlights

  • The decontamination equipment segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022
  • On the basis of healthcare facility type, The hospital & health systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022
  • The equipment and technology finance segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.1% in 2022 and accounted for the maximum revenue share in the same year
  • This is due to the fact that technology is changing rapidly and the demand for advanced healthcare increases the cost of the equipment
  • North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.7% in 2022 due to the increased demand for advanced equipment as the institutions adopt the latest devices

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Healthcare Finance Solutions: Equipment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Diagnostic/Imaging equipment

4.4. Specialist beds

4.5. Surgical instruments

4.6. Decontamination equipment

4.7. IT equipment

Chapter 5. Healthcare Finance Solutions: Healthcare Facility Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Hospitals & health systems

5.4. Outpatient imaging centers

5.5. Outpatient surgery centers

5.6. Physician practices & outpatient clinics

5.7. Diagnostic laboratories

5.8. Urgent care clinics

5.9. Skilled nursing facilities

5.10. Pharmacies

5.11. Other healthcare providers

Chapter 6. Healthcare Finance Solutions: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Equipment and technology finance

6.4. Working capital finance

6.5. Project finance solutions

6.6. Corporate lending

Chapter 7. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

  • Koninklijke Philips
  • General Electric Company
  • Commerce Bancshares
  • Siemens Financial Services
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Stryker
  • Gemino Healthcare Finance
  • Oxford Finance LLC
  • TCF Capital Solutions
  • CIT Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i42zqi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

South Africa Power Market Outlook to 2035 - Renewable Power Capacity to Overtake Thermal Power Capacity by 2035

South Africa Power Market Outlook to 2035 - Renewable Power Capacity to Overtake Thermal Power Capacity by 2035

The "South Africa Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2023 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to...
Carbon Nanotubes Global Market Report 2024-2034: Developments in Conductive Films, Fuel Cells, Sensors & Drug Delivery

Carbon Nanotubes Global Market Report 2024-2034: Developments in Conductive Films, Fuel Cells, Sensors & Drug Delivery

The "Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market of carbon nanotubes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.