Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - A USD 216.4 Billion Market by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030

The global healthcare finance solutions market size is expected to reach USD 216.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. Rising demand for ongoing improvements and modifications in various healthcare procedures to enhance the efficiency of various healthcare facilities are the factors driving the industry growth. The need for healthcare services is increasing exponentially as a result of the growing aging population and an increase in cases of chronic diseases. The ability to provide the latest edition of medical equipment is essential for maintaining a high standard of patient care.

As hospitals start utilizing the devices of the growing medical technology industry, the ability to finance and lease equipment is becoming even more crucial. It is a crucial component of enabling hospitals and practices to acquire innovations and, as a result, this would create the demand for healthcare finance solutions to invest more in advanced equipment. Real-time access to medical services and related assistance made possible by digital technology could improve the patient experience. This upgrade would require the installation of equipment designed to handle and manage such tasks. With the advancement of technology and the growing demand for advanced healthcare, the cost of the devices would be a major factor for healthcare providers.

The growth of the industry would be greatly impacted by the cost of such devices.The COVID-19 pandemic had severe economic, logistical, and other effects. However, following the pandemic, the industry is putting efforts to invest in the facilities, which include investments in improved forecasting after the supply chain disruptions & shortages, spending more on personnel and safety precautions, such as infrastructure, personnel, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). In addition, investments in cybersecurity & remote workforces and in addressing the health disparities that the pandemic has brought to light, such as promoting greater diversity in clinical trials, would support the industry growth.

Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Report Highlights

The decontamination equipment segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022

On the basis of healthcare facility type, The hospital & health systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022

The equipment and technology finance segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.1% in 2022 and accounted for the maximum revenue share in the same year

This is due to the fact that technology is changing rapidly and the demand for advanced healthcare increases the cost of the equipment

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.7% in 2022 due to the increased demand for advanced equipment as the institutions adopt the latest devices

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Healthcare Finance Solutions: Equipment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Diagnostic/Imaging equipment

4.4. Specialist beds

4.5. Surgical instruments

4.6. Decontamination equipment

4.7. IT equipment

Chapter 5. Healthcare Finance Solutions: Healthcare Facility Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Hospitals & health systems

5.4. Outpatient imaging centers

5.5. Outpatient surgery centers

5.6. Physician practices & outpatient clinics

5.7. Diagnostic laboratories

5.8. Urgent care clinics

5.9. Skilled nursing facilities

5.10. Pharmacies

5.11. Other healthcare providers

Chapter 6. Healthcare Finance Solutions: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Equipment and technology finance

6.4. Working capital finance

6.5. Project finance solutions

6.6. Corporate lending

Chapter 7. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric Company

Commerce Bancshares

Siemens Financial Services

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Stryker

Gemino Healthcare Finance

Oxford Finance LLC

TCF Capital Solutions

CIT Group

