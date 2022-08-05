Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Report (2022-2027): Integration of AI in Healthcare Services and Solutions Presents Lucrative Avenues for Future Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market (2022-2027) by Type, Delivery Model, Applications, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market is estimated to be USD 1.86 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.69 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.06%.



Market Segmentations

The Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market is segmented based on Type, Delivery Model, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics.

By Delivery Model, the market is classified into On-premise and Cloud.

By Applications, the market is classified into Insurance Claims Review, Pharmacy Billing Misuse, Payment Integrity, and Other Applications.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Employers, Private Insurance Payers, Public & Government Agencies, and Third-party Service Providers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Number of Health Insurance Policies

Surge in Demand to Keep Trace of Fraud & Abuse in the Health Care Domain

Restraints

Limitations in the Data Capturing Process in Medicare Services

Opportunities

Integration of AI in Healthcare Services and Solutions

Introduction of Healthcare BPO and Fraud Identity Management Software

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Time-consuming Deployment and the Need for Frequent Upgrades

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Type



7 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Delivery Model



8 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Applications



9 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By End-Users



10 Americas' Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



11 Europe's Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



13 APAC's Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

CGI Inc.

Codoxo

Conduent Inc.

Cotiviti, Inc.

DXC Technology

Exlservice Holdings, Inc.

FICO

Fraudlens, Inc.

FRISS, Inc.

H2O.ai

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Healthcare Fraud Shield

HMS Holdings Corp.

IBM Corp.

LexisNexis (Relx Group)

Multiplan

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Optum, Inc.(UnitedHealth Group)

OSP Labs

Pondera Solutions, Inc.(Thomson Reuters Corp)

Qlarant, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Sharecare, Inc.(Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp.)

Wipro Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crd7ju

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets