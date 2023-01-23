Global healthcare IT market: Driving Factors, Industry Challenges, Segmentation, Key Vendor Analysis, Leading Countries, and Market Size and Forecast 2023-2027

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare IT Market 2023-2027

Global healthcare IT market size & segmentation analysis

The healthcare IT market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 168.86 billion. The healthcare IT market is segmented based on end-user, component , and geography.

Based on end user, the healthcare IT market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers .

Based on component, the healthcare IT market is segmented into services, software, and hardware.

Based on geography, the healthcare IT market is segmented into North America , Europe, APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Healthcare IT market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the healthcare IT market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, and France (Europe); China and India(APAC); Saudi Arabia and South Africa (Middle East & Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The largest geographical segment of the global healthcare IT market is North America , and this trend will continue during the projected period. This is due to the availability of an integrated healthcare infrastructure (hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies), a sizable number of market vendors, and a high level of acceptance of contemporary medical technology (especially in the US).

will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The largest geographical segment of the global healthcare IT market is , and this trend will continue during the projected period. This is due to the availability of an integrated healthcare infrastructure (hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies), a sizable number of market vendors, and a high level of acceptance of contemporary medical technology (especially in the US). Healthcare facilities will update their current equipment or purchase new software as new technical developments hit the market. The regional market will grow throughout the forecast period as a result of healthcare service providers' continued investment in IT services to support their operations.

Global healthcare IT market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on healthcare IT market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing focus on improving the quality of services and efficiency is notably driving market growth. The workload of medical professionals has decreased due to IT hardware and software solutions, which has enhanced the level of treatment. By eliminating human intervention and shortening the time needed to provide patient services, medical software systems are also facilitating decision-making, offering electronic reminders, and managing each staff member's schedule automatically.

However vulnerability of EMRs to cybercrime is a major challenge impeding the market. Computer and internal software hacking, as well as entry into intranet portals, are examples of cybercrime incidents. Data from the healthcare sector, such as doctor's medical transcriptions, patients' personal and insurance information, and details about their treatments and medications, are private and crucial to hospitals and patients. Through cyberattacks, data can be hacked, modified, or misused. Therefore, the worldwide healthcare information technology (IT) market would face a serious threat from cybercrime vulnerability and inadequate security systems.

Healthcare IT market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the healthcare IT market are 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Datavant, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Healthcare IT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 168.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Datavant, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

