Global Healthcare Leader Joins Biofourmis as Chief Commercial Officer

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital therapeutics, has named global healthcare marketing and sales leader Sheeza Khawar Hussain as its first-ever chief commercial officer (CCO). Her appointment comes at a pivotal time in Biofourmis' growth trajectory, as the company continues to expand the number of health systems leveraging its AI-based care-at-home technology, including solutions for Hospital at Home, post-acute care and chronic condition management.

Most recently, Ms. Hussain was a member of the senior leadership team at Hillrom, a $2.9-billion global medical technology leader, serving as vice president of the Connected Care Solutions division. She also managed Hillrom's North Carolina location with 300 employees while guiding more than 50 sales executives.

Ms. Hussain holds degrees in computer engineering and business management. After working as an engineer at IBM and Nortel, she shifted to marketing. At Hillrom, where she spent almost 12 years, she led marketing communications, commercial marketing, product management and business partnership teams and functions. Most recently, she held two vice president positions, first leading Hillrom's global Safe Patient Handling business and second as the national sales leader for the Connected Care Solutions business.

"As more and more health system leaders recognize the need for care-at-home programs, Sheeza and her team will ensure that they turn first to Biofourmis' Biovitals® solutions—including our turnkey [email protected] platform that we developed with Brigham that has demonstrated real-world results in clinically validated studies," said Kuldeep Singh Rajput, CEO and co-founder of Biofourmis. "Sheeza will be leading the charge to tell the story of how our care-at-home solutions reduce costs by 38%, lower readmissions by 70%, and increase physical activity by 32%" [from data published in Annals of Internal Medicine].

Ms. Hussain says the timing couldn't be better given the market's recognition that the future of healthcare will increasingly include the home. "Biofourmis offers market-leading innovations that help clinicians deliver next-level virtual care, and we provide them with the flexibility to ensure that the right care will be delivered to the right patient at the right time in the right place," she said. "We're experiencing a shift from solving existing healthcare problems to predicting them before they happen, and Biofourmis' technology is leading this change."

Biofourmis' FDA-cleared software-as a-medical-device Biovitals® enables care teams to remotely monitor the physiological signs of patients in both acute and post-acute settings and provides clinical teams with a real-time look at patients' disease trajectory, which helps identify clinical decompensation at an earlier stage to prevent serious medical adverse events before they occur.

The most recent addition to the Biovitals® platform, [email protected]™ , is an end-to-end solution that enables hospitals and health systems to quickly deploy a home hospital program that delivers inpatient-level care within patients' homes. It includes clinical care services and non-clinical services such as program management, operations, supply chain and revenue cycle management. In late 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced reimbursement parity with inpatient care for health systems offering hospital at home programs. Biofourmis originally co-developed Biovitals® [email protected]™ with Brigham and Women's Hospital, a Harvard teaching hospital, for use in Brigham's Home Hospital Program.

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis is a global leader in virtual care and digital therapeutics, offering innovative solutions that enable clinicians to deliver personalized predictive care to patients outside of a traditional hospital, clinic, or clinical research environment. Biovitals®, a highly sophisticated AI-powered health analytics platform, utilizes medical-grade wearables to continuously collect patient data to predict clinical exacerbation in advance of a critical event, which enables earlier interventions and leads to better clinical and financial outcomes. The Biovitals platform is in use across multiple therapeutic areas for acute and chronic conditions, including heart failure, oncology, infectious disease such as COVID-19, chronic pain, and COPD, and is prescribed as a companion digital therapeutic with pharmacotherapy in pay-for-value arrangements. For more information, visit: www.biofourmis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

