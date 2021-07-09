Global Healthcare Logistics Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global healthcare logistics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global healthcare logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on healthcare logistics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on healthcare logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global healthcare logistics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global healthcare logistics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing global pharmaceutical sales

The growing geriatric population and new product launches

2) Restraints

The increased complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain

3) Opportunities

The emergence of drones in healthcare logistics

Segment Covered



The global healthcare logistics market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and component.



The Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Product

Pharmaceutical Products

Medical Devices

The Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

The Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Component

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Components

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

AmerisourceBergen Corp

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service of America Inc

Air Canada

CEVA Logistics AG

Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Continental Cargo OU

Deutsche Post DHL Group

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the healthcare logistics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the healthcare logistics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global healthcare logistics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Healthcare Logistics Market Highlights

2.2. Healthcare Logistics Market Projection

2.3. Healthcare Logistics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Healthcare Logistics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Healthcare Logistics Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Healthcare Logistics Market



4. Healthcare Logistics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Product

5.1. Pharmaceutical Products

5.2. Medical Devices



6. Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Type

6.1. Cold Chain Logistics

6.2. Non-cold Chain Logistics



7. Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Component

7.1. Storage

7.2. Transportation

7.3. Monitoring Components



8. Global Healthcare Logistics Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Healthcare Logistics Market by Product

8.1.2. North America Healthcare Logistics Market by Type

8.1.3. North America Healthcare Logistics Market by Component

8.1.4. North America Healthcare Logistics Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Healthcare Logistics Market by Product

8.2.2. Europe Healthcare Logistics Market by Type

8.2.3. Europe Healthcare Logistics Market by Component

8.2.4. Europe Healthcare Logistics Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Logistics Market by Product

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Logistics Market by Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Logistics Market by Component

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Logistics Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Healthcare Logistics Market by Product

8.4.2. RoW Healthcare Logistics Market by Type

8.4.3. RoW Healthcare Logistics Market by Component

8.4.4. RoW Healthcare Logistics Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Healthcare Logistics Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. AmerisourceBergen Corp

9.2.2. Deutsche Post AG

9.2.3. FedEx Corp

9.2.4. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

9.2.5. United Parcel Service of America Inc

9.2.6. Air Canada

9.2.7. CEVA Logistics AG

9.2.8. Cold Chain Technologies LLC

9.2.9. Continental Cargo OU

9.2.10. Deutsche Post DHL Group



