Global Healthcare Middleware Industry
Jan 23, 2020, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Middleware market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.7%. Communication, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$757.7 Million by the year 2025, Communication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Communication will reach a market size of US$85.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$299.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ascom Holding AG; Cerner Corporation; Corepoint Health; Epic Systems Corporation; Fujitsu Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Informatica LLC; Intersystems; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Orion Health; Red Hat, Inc.; Software AG; TIBCO Software, Inc.; Zoeticx, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Healthcare Middleware Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Healthcare Middleware Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Healthcare Middleware Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Communication (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Communication (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Platform (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Platform (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Integration (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Integration (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Cloud (Deployment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Clinical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Clinical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Financial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Financial (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Operational & Administrative (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Operational & Administrative (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Healthcare Payers (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Healthcare Payers (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Healthcare Providers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Healthcare Providers (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Healthcare Middleware Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 27: United States Healthcare Middleware Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: United States Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Healthcare Middleware Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 30: United States Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Healthcare Middleware Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: United States Healthcare Middleware Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Healthcare Middleware Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Healthcare Middleware Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Healthcare Middleware Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 38: Canadian Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Canadian Healthcare Middleware Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Canadian Healthcare Middleware Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Canadian Healthcare Middleware Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Canadian Healthcare Middleware Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Healthcare Middleware: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Japanese Healthcare Middleware Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Healthcare
Middleware Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 46: Japanese Healthcare Middleware Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Middleware in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 48: Healthcare Middleware Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Middleware in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Healthcare Middleware Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 51: Chinese Healthcare Middleware Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Chinese Healthcare Middleware Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Healthcare Middleware Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 54: Healthcare Middleware Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Middleware in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Chinese Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Middleware in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Chinese Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Healthcare Middleware Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 59: European Healthcare Middleware Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Healthcare Middleware Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Healthcare Middleware Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: European Healthcare Middleware Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 64: Healthcare Middleware Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: European Healthcare Middleware Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 66: European Healthcare Middleware Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Healthcare Middleware Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: European Healthcare Middleware Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 69: Healthcare Middleware Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 70: French Healthcare Middleware Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: French Healthcare Middleware Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 72: French Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Healthcare Middleware Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Healthcare Middleware Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 75: Healthcare Middleware Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 76: French Healthcare Middleware Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 77: Healthcare Middleware Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: German Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: German Healthcare Middleware Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 80: German Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Healthcare Middleware Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Healthcare Middleware Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Healthcare Middleware Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Healthcare Middleware Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Healthcare Middleware Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Italian Healthcare Middleware Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Healthcare Middleware Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 88: Healthcare Middleware Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Italian Demand for Healthcare Middleware in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Italian Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Italian Demand for Healthcare Middleware in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Italian Healthcare Middleware Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 93: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Middleware:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: United Kingdom Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Healthcare Middleware Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 96: United Kingdom Healthcare Middleware Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Middleware in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 98: Healthcare Middleware Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Healthcare Middleware in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 100: Healthcare Middleware Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Healthcare Middleware Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 102: Rest of Europe Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Healthcare Middleware Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 104: Healthcare Middleware Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 105: Rest of Europe Healthcare Middleware Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Rest of Europe Healthcare Middleware Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 108: Rest of Europe Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Healthcare Middleware Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Middleware Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: Healthcare Middleware Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 115: Healthcare Middleware Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 117: Rest of World Healthcare Middleware Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: Healthcare Middleware Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 119: Healthcare Middleware Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 120: Rest of World Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of World Healthcare Middleware Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: Rest of World Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Rest of World Healthcare Middleware Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 124: Rest of World Healthcare Middleware Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASCOM (HOLDING) AG
CERNER CORPORATION
COREPOINT HEALTH
EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION
FUJITSU
IBM CORPORATION
INFORMATICA
INTERSYSTEMS
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
ORION HEALTH
RED HAT
SOFTWARE AG
TIBCO SOFTWARE
ZOETICX
V. CURATED RESEARCH
