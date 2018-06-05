Global Healthcare Middleware Market to 2023: Growing Investments to Overcome Healthcare Interoperability Issues

The global healthcare middleware market is expected to reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0%.



Increasing utilization of smart devices, the availability of big data in healthcare, increasing need for data interoperability, and growing investments to overcome healthcare interoperability issues are the key drivers of the global market.



This market is segmented on the basis of type, application, deployment model, end user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into communication middleware, platform middleware, integration middleware, and other middleware. The platform middleware segment is expected to command the largest share of the healthcare middleware market in 2018. Factors such as ease of deployment and use, easy interoperability, data security, portability, and cost-effectiveness are driving the growth of this segment.



Based on application, the market is segmented into clinical, financial, and operational and administrative applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Middleware solutions help in auto-verification of the clinical data and reanalyzing the data for accurate results. Moreover, these tools have the ability to track laboratory performance metrics. These benefits are fueling the adoption of middleware solutions in clinical laboratories.



On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid models. In 2018, the on-premise models segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare middleware market. This can majorly be attributed to the fact that on-premise models are more customizable than the other two deployment models.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, life science organizations, and clinical laboratories. In 2018, the healthcare providers segment is expected to command the largest share of the market. Healthcare providers need to exchange and analyze large volumes of healthcare data to make critical decisions that impact individual patients as well as the entire healthcare system. In an effort to improve the quality of care and reduce costs, healthcare providers are increasingly turning to IT-enabled business strategies and analytics. This is expected to drive the adoption of healthcare middleware solutions among healthcare providers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Middleware: Market Overview

4.2 Healthcare Middleware Market, By Type, 2018-2023

4.3 Market, By Application, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.4 Market, By Deployment Model, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.5 Geographic Analysis: Market, By End User (2018)

4.6 Geographical Snapshot of the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Big Data in Healthcare

5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Data Interoperability

5.2.1.3 Increasing Utilization of Smart Devices

5.2.1.4 Growing Investments to Overcome Healthcare Interoperability Issues

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Security Concerns Related to Hosting Data on the Cloud

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Evolving Regulations

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Business Automation

5.2.3.3 Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market

5.2.3.4 Growing Adoption of EHR

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Regarding Inaccurate and Inconsistent Data



6 Healthcare Middleware Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Communication Middleware

6.2.1 Message-Oriented Middleware

6.2.2 Multifunction Communication Middleware

6.2.3 Remote Procedure Calls

6.3 Platform Middleware

6.3.1 Application Servers

6.3.2 Web Portals and Servers

6.3.3 Database Middleware

6.4 Integration Middleware

6.4.1 Enterprise Service Bus

6.4.2 Other Integration Middleware

6.5 Other Middleware



7 Healthcare Middleware Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premise Models

7.3 Cloud-Based Models

7.4 Hybrid Models



8 Healthcare Middleware Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Clinical Applications

8.3 Financial Applications

8.4 Operational & Administrative Applications



9 Healthcare Middleware Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare Providers

9.3 Healthcare Payers

9.4 Life Science Organizations

9.5 Clinical Laboratories



10 Healthcare Middleware Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Product Launches and Enhancements (2015-2018)

11.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts (2015-2018)

11.2.3 Expansions (2015-2018)

11.2.4 Merger and Acquisitions (2015-2018)



12 Company Profiles



Corepoint Health

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Fujitsu

IBM Corporation

InterSystems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Orion Health

Red Hat

Software AG

TIBCO Software

Ascom

Informatica

Zoeticx, Inc.

