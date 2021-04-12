Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Forecast 2021-2027 - Opportunities Served by COVID-19 Pandemic & Mobile Clinics

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Products and Services, Application, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile Devices to Drive Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market during 2020-2027

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is expected to reach US$ 272,054 million by 2027 from US$ 57,162.65 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global healthcare mobility solutions market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.



In terms of products & services, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into mobile devices, mobile applications, and enterprise mobility platforms. In 2019, the mobile devices segment accounted for the largest market share and the segment is estimated to dominate the market share with highest CAGR.

The growth of the market is attributed to growing development in the medical device technology, which is integrated with information technology. The increasing digitalization and rising adoption of automated medical devices are likely to foster the market growth during the forecast years.



The growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market is driven by the increasing adoption of telemedicine and mhealth solutions, and escalating use of mobile devices. However, issues of data security, technical challenges, and lack of awareness associated with healthcare mobility solutions hinder the market growth.



A few prominent players operating in healthcare mobility solutions market are F Oracle Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Sap SE; Zebra Technologies Corporation; Cerner Corporation; AT&T Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; [X]CUBE Labs, and AirStrip. The market players are bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market and expand their geographic presence in the global market.

For instance, in February 2021, Zebra Technologies Corporation expanded its business in Singapore. The company announced its commitment to support technological transformation for enterprises of all sizes and Singapore's Smart Nation ambitions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine and mHealth Solutions

5.1.2 Escalating Use of Mobile Devices

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Data Security Issues, Technical Challenges, and Lack of Awareness Associated with Healthcare Mobility Solutions

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Opportunities Served by COVID-19 Pandemic

5.3.2 Opportunities for Mobile Clinics

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Mobility Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis - By Products and Services

7.1 Overview

7.2 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share, by Products and Services, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Mobile Devices

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Mobile Devices: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Mobile Computers

7.3.4 RFID Scanners

7.3.5 Barcode Scanners

7.3.6 Other Mobile Devices

7.4 Mobile Applications

7.5 Enterprise Mobility Platforms



8. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027, (%)

8.3 Enterprise Solutions

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Enterprise Solutions: Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 Patient Care Management

8.3.4 Operations Management

8.3.5 Workforce Management

8.4 mHealth Applications

8.4.3 Weight Loss

8.4.4 Women's Health

8.4.5 Sleep Monitoring

8.4.6 Medication Management

8.4.7 Other mHealth Applications



9. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Healthcare Providers

9.4 Healthcare Payers

9.5 Patients



10. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market



12. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market-Industry Landscape

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.4 Inorganic Developments



13. Company Profiles

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SAP SE

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Cerner Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

[X]CUBE Labs

AirStrip

