Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Report 2023: Increasing Digitalization and Increasing use of Smart Devices in Healthcare Drives Growth

The global healthcare mobility solutions market grew from $115.84 billion in 2022 to $145.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. The healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to grow to $360.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.4%.

Major players in the healthcare mobility solutions market are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Philips Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Omron Corporation, Airstrip Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Microsoft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., General Electric Company, Express Scripts Holding Company, and Netsmart Technologies Inc.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

The healthcare mobility solutions market consists of the sales of telemedicine, appointment reminders, remote data collection systems, and remote patient monitoring systems. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Healthcare mobility solutions refer to the use of mobile devices to monitor or detect biological changes in the human body, with data collected and used for healthcare and health status improvement by device management bodies such as hospitals, clinics, or service providers.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare mobility solutions market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare mobility solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of healthcare mobility solutions are mobile devices, mobile applications, enterprise mobility platforms, and other product types. Mobile devices refer to those that are used for mobile (portable) devices to improve patient care. It records, collects, analyses, and distributes patient data to healthcare experts so they can comprehend and make quick decisions.

Mobile computing devices (personal digital assistants [PDAs], smartphones, and tablet computers) have had a significant impact on healthcare. The various types of applications are enterprise solutions, mHealth applications, and others that are adopted by end-users such as payers, providers, hospitals, laboratories, patients, and others.



The increasing digitalization and increasing use of smart devices in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market going forward. The healthcare sector began focusing on digital technologies that are improving access to health information as well as changing the hospital patient experience. Smartphone health apps, smartphone-connected devices, wearable and wireless devices, handheld imaging platforms, and tiny sensor-based technologies are all classified as mHealth technologies. Healthcare firms can effectively manage their personnel, handle all patient data, and maximize nursing activity with the help of healthcare mobility solutions



New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare mobility solutions market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on new product innovations to reinforce their position in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Fitbit Inc., a US-based consumer electronics company launched a new solution called Ready for work. This solution helps employers in dealing with the unique problem of returning to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fitbit's Ready for Work solution gives employees access to critical health data from their Fitbit device, as well as exposure, symptom, and temperature monitoring, all in an easy-to-use Daily Check-In tool that tells them whether or not to go to work. Employers can swiftly analyse and monitor workplace health and safety, as well as provide help to employees, due to daily reporting and analytics. Fitbit Health Solutions offers the solution, which seeks to assist people and businesses combat COVID-19 in the workplace and return to work safely, confidently, and in excellent health.



The countries covered in the healthcare mobility solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Characteristics



3. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Trends And Strategies



4. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market



5. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, Segmentation By Product type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Mobile Devices

Mobile Applications

Enterprise mobility platforms

Other Product Types

6.2. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, Segmentation By Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Enterprise Solutions

mHealth Applications

Other Applications

6.3. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Payers

Providers

Hospitals

Laboratories

Patients

Other End-Users

7. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

