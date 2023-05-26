Global Healthcare Packaging Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Packaging Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Amcor plc

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ball Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

BillerudKorsnas AB

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

DS Smith Plc

Dunmore Corporation

Gerresheimer AG.

Honeywell International

Huhtamaki Oyj

Klockner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Toray Plastics (America). Inc.

WestRock Company

Winpak Ltd.

This report on global healthcare packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global healthcare packaging market by segmenting the market based on product, material, packaging, drug delivery mode, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the healthcare packaging market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

Growing Geriatric Population

Challenges

Stringent Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

Plastic Bottles

Caps and Closures

Blister Packs

Pre-Fillable Syringes

Parenteral Containers

Pre-Fillable Inhalers Pouches

Medication Tubes

Others

by Material

Plastics and Polymers

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

Aluminium Foil

Others

by Packaging

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

by Drug Delivery Mode

Oral

Injectable

Dermal/Topical

Inhalable

Others

by End User

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7h1ju

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets