Global Healthcare Packaging Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Drives Growth

The global healthcare packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Amcor plc
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Ball Corporation
- Berry Global, Inc.
- BillerudKorsnas AB
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- DS Smith Plc
- Dunmore Corporation
- Gerresheimer AG.
- Honeywell International
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Klockner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG
- Mondi Group
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Sonoco Products Company
- Toray Plastics (America). Inc.
- WestRock Company
- Winpak Ltd.
This report on global healthcare packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global healthcare packaging market by segmenting the market based on product, material, packaging, drug delivery mode, end user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the healthcare packaging market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases
- Growing Geriatric Population
Challenges
- Stringent Regulations
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Plastic Bottles
- Caps and Closures
- Blister Packs
- Pre-Fillable Syringes
- Parenteral Containers
- Pre-Fillable Inhalers Pouches
- Medication Tubes
- Others
by Material
- Plastics and Polymers
- Paper and Paperboard
- Glass
- Aluminium Foil
- Others
by Packaging
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
by Drug Delivery Mode
- Oral
- Injectable
- Dermal/Topical
- Inhalable
- Others
by End User
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical Devices
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
