Global Healthcare Platforms Market Report2022 - Digital Technologies, User Experience, and Clinical Expertise Will Drive Transformational Growth

Apr 01, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Platform Approaches in Healthcare, Global" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study identifies the different platform approaches currently taken in the healthcare market, the prevalent strategies, and the future outlook on each. It outlines what drives the adoption of a platform strategy and the typical approaches that OEMs and notable stakeholders take.
Despite being one of the largest and fastest-growing industries, healthcare is too often slow to innovate. Healthcare services and data are both extremely fragmented, often work in silos, create process inefficiencies, and constrain access and affordability.
Digital platforms offer integration and interoperability between applications and solutions to provide a customized healthcare approach to drive better outcomes and patient experience. Although integration is the key element of platforms, no standard definition of a platform exists. Platform architecture is decided based in the end goal and customer segment to which it caters. In fact, the perfect healthcare platform remains a work in progress and has different applications for different stakeholders (integrated delivery networks [IDNs], payers, and consumers).
The research includes information about what a typical platform looks like and how core stakeholders will benefit from it.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Platform Approaches in the Healthcare Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Defining a Platform
- Scope of Analysis
- Definition of a Platform
- Defining the Desirable Digital Healthcare Platform Structure
- Platform Approaches in Healthcare During the Growth Phase
- Drivers for Platforms in the Healthcare Ecosystem
- A Strong Case for Platforms - The Challenge of Achieving Interoperability
- Essential Success Factors for Sustainable Platforms
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Platform Segmentation
- Platform Approaches - Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Evaluation of Platform Types
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Change Healthcare Virtual Care Management Platform
- Components of a Virtual Care Platform
- Virtual Care Platforms - Demand
- Select Vendor Profiles - Virtual Care Platform Providers
- Segment Sample - Teladoc, Livongo, and InTouch Health's Single Platform to Manage Care
- Segment Sample - Teladoc Health
- Evaluation of Virtual Care Platforms - The Desirable Platform
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare Workflow Platforms
- Healthcare Workflow Platforms
- Select Vendor Profiles - Healthcare Workflow Platform Providers
- Segment Sample - Philips HealthSuite
- Evaluation of Healthcare Workflow Platforms - The Desirable Platform
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Tech Infrastructure Platforms
- Tech Infrastructure Platforms
- Select Vendor Profiles - Technology Infrastructure Platform Providers
- Big Tech Platform Models in the Healthcare Space
- Evaluation of Technology Infrastructure Providers' Platform - The Desirable Platform
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Oncology and Behavioral Health
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Paradigm Shift in Healthcare Delivery Models Requires More Robust Care Coordination Software
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Platforms Addressing Future Needs - Preventative and Wellness Solutions
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Comparison of Platform Approaches and Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ob5rhi
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article