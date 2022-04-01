Global Healthcare Platforms Market Report2022 - Digital Technologies, User Experience, and Clinical Expertise Will Drive Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Platform Approaches in Healthcare, Global" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies the different platform approaches currently taken in the healthcare market, the prevalent strategies, and the future outlook on each. It outlines what drives the adoption of a platform strategy and the typical approaches that OEMs and notable stakeholders take.

Despite being one of the largest and fastest-growing industries, healthcare is too often slow to innovate. Healthcare services and data are both extremely fragmented, often work in silos, create process inefficiencies, and constrain access and affordability.



Digital platforms offer integration and interoperability between applications and solutions to provide a customized healthcare approach to drive better outcomes and patient experience. Although integration is the key element of platforms, no standard definition of a platform exists. Platform architecture is decided based in the end goal and customer segment to which it caters. In fact, the perfect healthcare platform remains a work in progress and has different applications for different stakeholders (integrated delivery networks [IDNs], payers, and consumers).



The research includes information about what a typical platform looks like and how core stakeholders will benefit from it.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Platform Approaches in the Healthcare Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Defining a Platform

Scope of Analysis

Definition of a Platform

Defining the Desirable Digital Healthcare Platform Structure

Platform Approaches in Healthcare During the Growth Phase

Drivers for Platforms in the Healthcare Ecosystem

A Strong Case for Platforms - The Challenge of Achieving Interoperability

Essential Success Factors for Sustainable Platforms

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Platform Segmentation

Platform Approaches - Segmentation

Key Competitors

Evaluation of Platform Types

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Change Healthcare Virtual Care Management Platform

Components of a Virtual Care Platform

Virtual Care Platforms - Demand

Select Vendor Profiles - Virtual Care Platform Providers

Segment Sample - Teladoc, Livongo, and InTouch Health's Single Platform to Manage Care

Segment Sample - Teladoc Health

Evaluation of Virtual Care Platforms - The Desirable Platform

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare Workflow Platforms

Healthcare Workflow Platforms

Select Vendor Profiles - Healthcare Workflow Platform Providers

Segment Sample - Philips HealthSuite

Evaluation of Healthcare Workflow Platforms - The Desirable Platform

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Tech Infrastructure Platforms

Tech Infrastructure Platforms

Select Vendor Profiles - Technology Infrastructure Platform Providers

Big Tech Platform Models in the Healthcare Space

Evaluation of Technology Infrastructure Providers' Platform - The Desirable Platform

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Oncology and Behavioral Health

Growth Opportunity 2 - Paradigm Shift in Healthcare Delivery Models Requires More Robust Care Coordination Software

Growth Opportunity 3 - Platforms Addressing Future Needs - Preventative and Wellness Solutions

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Comparison of Platform Approaches and Conclusion

