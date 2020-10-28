Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Markets, 2020-2027: Focus on Back-End Services, Middle Services, Front-End Service, Hospitals

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare RCM Outsourcing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare RCM Outsourcing estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Back-End Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Middle Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



Front-End Service Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR



In the global Front-End Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Back-End Services (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Middle Services (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Front-End Service (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

