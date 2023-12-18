Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Report 2023-2028: Burgeoning Opportunities in Conversational AI for Front-end RCM, Automation for Efficiency, Hybrid Approach, and Blockchain

18 Dec, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN , Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a comprehensive guide for senior executives seeking to capitalize on the advancements in RCM solutions. It delves into how the synergy of intelligent technologies-such as conversational AI and automation-is primed to revolutionize the healthcare sector. Recognized as a paramount healthcare IT strategy, intelligent RCM is the gateway to not only meeting but exceeding patient expectations and streamlining the payment lifecycle within the modern healthcare context.
Healthcare challenges such as workforce shortages, decline in revenue and operating margins, patient payment collection issues, complex claims compliance requirements, and increased patient expectations for seamless experience are compelling healthcare providers to rethink their revenue cycle management (RCM) approach. Providers are realizing the importance of a robust RCM strategy to address revenue and margin challenges. Improving turnaround time from service to payment is a key focus of RCM strategies.
Effective and efficient payer-provider coordination will be a competitive advantage for providers. Growing shift toward value-based care, process-specific inefficiencies such as the need for a digital front door, error-prone coding and documentation, and poor denial management drive the demand for technology-driven RCM solutions.
Healthcare leaders consider RCM a top healthcare IT strategy, highlighting their appetite for new technology adoption. Intelligent technologies such as conversational AI, Generative AI, and automation will spur the transformational growth of the RCM market.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Conversational AI for Front-end RCM
- Automation for Efficient RCM
- Hybrid RCM Approach
- Blockchain for RCM
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Solution Segmentation of RCM
- End User Segmentation of RCM
- Segmentation by Geography
- Key Competitors
- RCM Process Pathway - Selected Financial Metrics and Statistics
- Current State of the RCM
- Key Provider Challenges
- RCM - Phase-wise Challenges and Key Value Propositions
- Key Trend - VBC and its Impact on RCM
- RCM Companies Driving Providers' VBC Goals
- Key Trend - Align Goals of Payment Integrity and Revenue Integrity
- Key Trend - Growing Pressure of Claim Denials and Management
- Key Trend - Automation in RCM Functions
- Key Trend - Focus on Healthcare Price Transparency
- Key Trend - Promising Gen AI Use Cases across RCM Cycle
- Gen AI - High-impact RCM Functions
- Clinical Documentation - Top RCM Function with Gen AI Activities
- Voices from the Industry - How do RCM Solutions Impact the Revenue Cycle Process?
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Solution
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Analysis of the Attractiveness of RCM Solutions
- Result - Regional Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Competitive Overview
- Company Spotlight
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hospitals & Ambulatory Clinics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Physician & Specialty Practices
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Other Care Sites
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubac5i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article