Global Healthcare Services and Products Company Goes Live with ValGenesis VLMS to Manage Its Corporate Validation Process

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), today announced that a global healthcare services and products company has gone live with ValGenesis's 100% paperless VLMS to digitize and standardize corporate validation lifecycle processes across the organization.

Headquartered in the U.S., the company is a leading integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. It operates the nation's largest network of radiopharmacies. The company also provides medical products and services to many of the most prestigious medical institutions across the U.S.

With a goal to harmonize and standardize validation operations across its growing enterprise (both organic and acquisition growth), the company conducted an evaluation of multiple solutions and selected the ValGenesis VLMS—an electronic, paperless, cloud-based SaaS solution to manage its computer system validation (CSV), equipment, process, and other validation lifecycle needs. Describing ValGenesis's end-to-end validation lifecycle management system with comprehensive risk management, trace matrix, and change management functionalities as "powerful," the company has digitized their CSV process through ValGenesis VLMS and plans to expand its use to a 100% paperless process for equipment validation soon. With ValGenesis Enterprise VLMS, the company will significantly reduce validation cycle time, gain a higher standard of data integrity, improve regulatory compliance and effectively govern the change management process. They will also gain a holistic view of real-time validation status across regulated systems, thereby improving the quality and speed of the entire process.

"This multinational healthcare services company has implemented our industry-leading electronic VLMS, which affords life science organizations the ability to optimize their validation processes with enhanced automation, visibility and traceability. As a result, the company's validation management activities, including change management operations, have become more efficient, enabling them to complete these necessary tasks sooner, allowing their business to better meet the demands of their customers. We are excited to serve their needs today and look forward to supporting their broadening use of our ValGenesis system across their enterprise as a global validation system," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

