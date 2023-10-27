Global Healthcare Socioeconomic Development Report 2023 with Case Studies for China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Mexico

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Oct, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Socioeconomic Development: Healthcare Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Despite a subdued economic outlook, 2023 is forecast to remain upbeat for the global healthcare industry, supported by steady emerging market growth, increased post-pandemic health-centric policies, rapidly aging populations in major developed nations, and higher R&D spending.

Rapid technological advancements and digital transformation are improving patient outcomes and last-mile access to healthcare. Amid the inflationary pressures, tighter monetary policy environments, and the need for increasing healthcare preparedness, corporations and governments need to invest in technologies and innovative approaches and initiate policy reforms that boost the sector's long-term performance.

Given these conditions, the publisher leverages an indexing methodology to track the competitiveness of healthcare markets across the globe annually. The Growth, Innovation, and Leadership Index for Healthcare Attractiveness (GIL-H Index) identifies go-to destinations for healthcare using a robust data-driven approach, whereby countries are evaluated across multiple indicators under the Growth (G), Innovation (I), Leadership (L), and Healthcare (H) pillars.

A robust country ranking framework is vital for companies to gain knowledge of untapped markets into which they can expand, generate more revenue, and scale up operations. With corporates building their footprint globally, governments are tasked with showcasing their country's ability to attract foreign investment, raise income levels, and create jobs.

This data-driven tool allows healthcare industry participants to build their go-to country pipeline by evaluating size-related indicators (e.g., population and economic growth) and the country's innovation ecosystem through skilled labor availability, education expenditure, and patent applications. It also analyzes the business environment through logistics efficiency and political stability. The ranking process uses more than 50 indicators.

The 2023 GIL-H Index ranks 117 countries with nominal GDP ($ billion, based on IMF projection for 2019) at or above $20 billion based on their attractiveness. The index generates country rankings, following the assignment of weights to the G, I, L, and H pillars and the specific indicators under them. Selected country profiles highlighting drivers and challenges supplement the data model.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Digital Transformation
  • Global Rise of Lifestyle Diseases
  • Universal Health Coverage in Emerging Markets
  • Localization Opportunities in Emerging Markets
  • Rapidly Aging Economies

Regional classification:

  • Africa: 19 countries
  • Americas: 21 countries
  • Asia-Pacific: 23 countries
  • Central Asia: 5 countries
  • Eastern Europe: 19 countries
  • Middle East: 13 countries
  • Western Europe: 17 countries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare and Allied Industries
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Global Economic Environment

  • Global Economic Environment: An Overview
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Growth Innovation Leadership Healthcare (GIL-H) Framework and Methodology

  • The Need for a Country Ranking Framework
  • Analyst's Proprietary GIL Framework and Introduction to GIL-H Index
  • Country Coverage by Region and GDP Bracket
  • Research Methodology
  • Using GIL-H Index: A Simple 3-step Process
  • Indicators Used in the GIL-H Index 2023

4. Results

  • GIL-H 2023 Results
  • GIL-H 2023 Results Explained
  • China
  • United States
  • India
  • Switzerland
  • Japan

5. Country Case Studies

  • China
  • Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
  • Mexico

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mthej2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Mini Data Centers Market Report 2023-2030: Innovation & Expansion Emerge as Hallmark Strategies for Key Players

Global Mini Data Centers Market Report 2023-2030: Innovation & Expansion Emerge as Hallmark Strategies for Key Players

The "Mini Data Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Mini Data Centers...
Indonesia Elevators and Escalators Market Report 2023: Market to Witness Over 2,000 Additional Installations by 2029 - Smart City Initiatives Transform 100 Indonesian Cities by 2045, Driving Demand

Indonesia Elevators and Escalators Market Report 2023: Market to Witness Over 2,000 Additional Installations by 2029 - Smart City Initiatives Transform 100 Indonesian Cities by 2045, Driving Demand

The "Indonesia Elevators and Escalators Market - Size & Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Indonesia ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.