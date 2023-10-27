Global Healthcare Socioeconomic Development Report 2023 with Case Studies for China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Mexico

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Socioeconomic Development: Healthcare Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite a subdued economic outlook, 2023 is forecast to remain upbeat for the global healthcare industry, supported by steady emerging market growth, increased post-pandemic health-centric policies, rapidly aging populations in major developed nations, and higher R&D spending.

Rapid technological advancements and digital transformation are improving patient outcomes and last-mile access to healthcare. Amid the inflationary pressures, tighter monetary policy environments, and the need for increasing healthcare preparedness, corporations and governments need to invest in technologies and innovative approaches and initiate policy reforms that boost the sector's long-term performance.



Given these conditions, the publisher leverages an indexing methodology to track the competitiveness of healthcare markets across the globe annually. The Growth, Innovation, and Leadership Index for Healthcare Attractiveness (GIL-H Index) identifies go-to destinations for healthcare using a robust data-driven approach, whereby countries are evaluated across multiple indicators under the Growth (G), Innovation (I), Leadership (L), and Healthcare (H) pillars.

A robust country ranking framework is vital for companies to gain knowledge of untapped markets into which they can expand, generate more revenue, and scale up operations. With corporates building their footprint globally, governments are tasked with showcasing their country's ability to attract foreign investment, raise income levels, and create jobs.



This data-driven tool allows healthcare industry participants to build their go-to country pipeline by evaluating size-related indicators (e.g., population and economic growth) and the country's innovation ecosystem through skilled labor availability, education expenditure, and patent applications. It also analyzes the business environment through logistics efficiency and political stability. The ranking process uses more than 50 indicators.



The 2023 GIL-H Index ranks 117 countries with nominal GDP ($ billion, based on IMF projection for 2019) at or above $20 billion based on their attractiveness. The index generates country rankings, following the assignment of weights to the G, I, L, and H pillars and the specific indicators under them. Selected country profiles highlighting drivers and challenges supplement the data model.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Digital Transformation

Global Rise of Lifestyle Diseases

Universal Health Coverage in Emerging Markets

Localization Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Rapidly Aging Economies

Regional classification:

Africa : 19 countries

: 19 countries Americas: 21 countries

Asia-Pacific : 23 countries

: 23 countries Central Asia : 5 countries

: 5 countries Eastern Europe : 19 countries

: 19 countries Middle East : 13 countries

: 13 countries Western Europe : 17 countries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare and Allied Industries

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Global Economic Environment

Global Economic Environment: An Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Innovation Leadership Healthcare (GIL-H) Framework and Methodology

The Need for a Country Ranking Framework

Analyst's Proprietary GIL Framework and Introduction to GIL-H Index

Country Coverage by Region and GDP Bracket

Research Methodology

Using GIL-H Index: A Simple 3-step Process

Indicators Used in the GIL-H Index 2023

4. Results

GIL-H 2023 Results

GIL-H 2023 Results Explained

China

United States

India

Switzerland

Japan

5. Country Case Studies

China

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

(KSA) Mexico

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mthej2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets