Global Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Report 2020: Wider Adoption and Opportunities Due to COVID-19

The global healthcare IT industry is witnessing rapid evolution with the emergence of various new technologies across different healthcare practices.



In 2019, the global video conferencing market was dominated by North America accounting for over one-third of the total market revenue. The high market share in the region is in the lieu of strong penetration of video conferencing solutions across various industry verticals. North America is among the leading regions, in terms of penetration of video conferencing solutions, in the healthcare industry.



Additionally, due to high technology acceptance (especially HD services) coupled with the presence of leading companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc. and Polycom, Inc. in the region, the segment is estimated to hold its dominant position in the global market throughout the forecast period.



Similarly, Europe accounts for the second-largest share, in terms of revenue, of the video conferencing market worldwide. The market here is majorly supported by the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, and other Scandinavian countries. However, Asia Pacific is poised to register the highest growth in the global healthcare video conferencing market during the forecast period. The growth is largely expected from China and India due to the high adoption rate of video conferencing solutions across various industry verticals.



Since the start of 2020, video conferencing has been widely adopted in the healthcare segment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An increasing number of healthcare service providers and caregivers are encouraging the use of tele-consulting and telemedicine services in order to reduce stress on healthcare resources along with avoiding non-COVID patient visits to hospitals. Furthermore, a rising number of patients, especially those suffering from chronic diseases, have adopted healthcare video conferencing solutions in order to avoid hospital visits yet ensure continued delivery of care.



The most significant factor fueling the market growth is the rising adoption of healthcare IT systems in the healthcare sector. Thus, in order to provide better medical services, healthcare organizations are now focused on developing their overall IT infrastructure. Additionally, the healthcare video conferencing market is backed by government encouragement for the development of healthcare IT systems. Many national governments such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Switzerland, Australia, and the Middle East countries have high government spending on healthcare IT. Thus, the healthcare video conferencing market in these countries is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years.



In 2019, the global video conferencing market was dominated by the on-premise video conferencing deployment model with a market share of more than 60% of the total market revenue. The on-premise deployment model consists of a complete solution including hardware and software required for video conferencing setup. This makes the on-premise mode of deployment costlier as compared to the other modes of deployment. Popular hardware required for the installation of video conferencing setup includes video screens, cameras, audio systems, and other accessories.



Healthcare organizations majorly prefer on-premise video conferencing set up so as to conduct online medical consultancy, team collaboration, and training feasibly from their organization. As a result, the on-premise segment is estimated to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period. Polycom, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. are among the leading providers of on-premise video conferencing solutions.



Nevertheless, with the growing adoption of cloud-based services across different applications worldwide, the demand for cloud-based video conferencing solutions is expected to register high growth, in terms of revenue and adoption, in the following years. The penetration of cloud-based video conferencing solutions is majorly due to their low costs, flexibility, and ease of scalability as compared to the on-premise video conferencing solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market

2.2 Global Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market, By Deployment Model, 2019

2.3 Global Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market, By Geography, 2019



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Video Conferencing in Healthcare Industry - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Competitive Analysis

3.8.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors



Chapter 4 Global Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

4.1 Overview

4.2 Comparative Analysis

4.3 On-premise Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions

4.4 Cloud-based Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions

4.5 Managed Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions



Chapter 5 North America Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Analysis



Chapter 6 Europe Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Rest of the World (RoW) Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Polycom, Inc.

9.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.3 Avaya, Inc.

9.4 ZTE Corporation

9.5 Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

9.6 Lifesize (Division of Logitech International S.A.)

9.7 Vidyo, Inc.

9.8 InterCall (West Corporation)

9.9 Microsoft Corporation

9.10 Adobe Systems, Inc.



