Global Hearing Aid Market (2021 to 2026) - by Hearing Devices, Type of Hearing Loss, Technology, Patient Type and Region

The Global Hearing Aid Market was valued at USD 10270.26 Million in the year 2020. The factors facilitating growth of the hearing aids market include the rising burden of hearing loss, technological advancements in hearing aids, rising awareness and initiatives related to hearing aid devices.

The Hearing Aid Market is also being driven by long-term socioeconomic forces. Although population in developing countries are expected to grow the most, even developed countries with stable populations will face a growing proportion of elderly citizens, who are likely to experience hearing loss. These trends create commercial growth for Hearing Aid Market through a growing demand for hearing care.

The postponement of non-compulsory surgeries due to the surge in COVID-19 patients has resulted in a significant loss for the hearing aids industry. The demand for hearing aids has witnessed significant decline in 2020. Further, the reduced sales and production of hearing aid devices can considerably inhibit the market's growth.

Among the different varieties of hearing aids available to the consumers, the market is heavily captured by the behind the ear (BTE) type of hearing aids. Considering the economical price of these hearing aids, BTE devices are mostly sold in the developing and under-developed markets.

Key factors such as increasing adoption of Hearing Aid devices, growing awareness about technologically advanced devices for the treatment of deafness, and increasing prevalence of hearing loss due to the growing geriatric population will facilitate the demand of hearing aid devices in the future.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of Global Hearing Aid Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Global Hearing Aid Market by value (USD Million) and by volume (number in millions).

The report analyses the Hearing Aid Market by Hearing Devices (Behind the Ear, In the Ear (ITE), Receiver in the Ear Canal, In-the-canal (ITC) and completely-in-the-canal (CIC), Others).

The report analyses the Hearing Aid Market by Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural).

The report analyses the Hearing Aid Market by Technology (Analog, Digital).

The report analyses the Hearing Aid Market by Patient Type (Pediatric, Adult).

The Global Hearing Aid Market has been analysed By Country ( United States , Canada , Brazil , United Kingdom , Germany , India , Japan , china).

, , , , , , , china). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by hearing devices, by type of hearing loss, by technology, by patient type and by region.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and Policy and Regulatory Landscape. The companies analysed in the report include Sonova Holding AG, GN Store Nord A/S, Amplifon, Demant, Cochlear, WS Audiology A/, Rion, Eargo, Starkey and Med-El

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report scope & Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Hearing Aid Market: Product Overview



4. Global Hearing Aid Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Hearing Aid Market

4.4 Global Hearing Aid Market: Growth & Forecast



Global Hearing Aid Market Segmentation Analysis

5.1 Global Hearing Aid Market by Hearing Devices, By Value

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Hearing Aid Market: By Hearing devices (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Behind the Ear- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By In-The-Ear (ITE)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Receiver in the Ear Canal- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By In-the-canal (ITC) and completely-in-the-canal (CIC)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.7 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Hearing Aid Market Segmentation, Type of Hearing Loss (Value) (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hearing Aid Market: By Type of Hearing Loss (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By Conductive- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By Sensorineural- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Hearing Aid Market Segmentation, Technology (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hearing Aid Market: By Technology (2020 & 2026)

7.2 By Analog- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 By Digital- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Hearing Aid Market Segmentation, Patient Type (Value)

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hearing Aid Market: By Patient Type (2020 & 2026)

8.2 By Pediatric- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3 By Adult- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



9. Global Hearing Aid Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hearing Aid Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



10. America Hearing Aid Market



11. Europe Hearing Aid Market



12. Asia Pacific Hearing Aid Market



13. Global Hearing Aid Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Hearing Aid Market Drivers

13.2 Global Hearing Aid Market Restraints

13.3 Global Hearing Aid Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hearing Aid Market - By Hearing Devices (Year 2026)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hearing Aid Market - By Type of Hearing Loss (Year 2026)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hearing Aid Market - By Technology (Year 2026)

14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hearing Aid Market - By Patient Type (Year 2026)

14.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hearing Aid Market - By Region (Year 2026)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share of global leading companies

15.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Hearing Aid Market

15.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Hearing Aid Market



16. Global Hearing Aid Market: Merger & Acquisitions

17. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



18. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

18.1 Sonova Holding AG

18.2 GN Store Nord A/S

18.3 Amplifon SpA

18.4 Demant A/S

18.5 Cochlear Limited

18.6 RION Co., Ltd.

18.7 Eargo

18.8 WS Audiology A/S

18.9 Starkey

18.10 Med- El



19. About the Publisher

