Global Hearing Aid Market Report 2022 to 2028: Featuring Cochlear, Starkey, Nurotron Biotechnology and MED-EL Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hearing Aid Market By Product ,By Type of Hearing Loss, By Patient Type & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hearing aid market size was valued at USD 9.71 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 16.53 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.90% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).

Companies Mentioned

Sonova Group ( Switzerland )

) Demant A/S ( Denmark )

) GN Store Nord A/S ( Denmark )

) Cochlear Ltd. ( Australia )

) Starkey (US)

Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) MED-EL ( Austria )

) Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc. (US)

Horentek ( Italy )

) ZOUNDS Hearing Inc. (US)

A hearing aid is an electrical device that amplifies sound to provide clear sound to the user. People with hearing loss or disabilities are the most likely to use these.

Hearing aids are becoming more popular as a result of technological advancements and a growing desire for visually appealing designs. While technical developments and pricing pressures are expected to have an impact on the market, significant growth is anticipated throughout the analysis period.

Wireless devices, Bluetooth, and the constant introduction of new appealing designs are the primary market drivers. A growing aging population, improved diagnosis, and increased awareness are also driving the industry.



Segments covered in this report



The Global Hearing Aid Market is segmented based on Product ,Type of Hearing Loss, Patient Type. Based on Type it is categorized into Product Hearing Aid Devices (Receiver-in-the-ear Hearing Aids, Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids, Canal Hearing Aids, In-the-ear Hearing Aids,, Other Hearing Aid Devices), Hearing Implants (Cochlear Implants, Bone-anchored Systems).

Based on Type it is categorized into Sensorineural Hearing Loss, Conductive Hearing Loss. Based on Type it is categorized into Adults, Pediatrics.



Driver



The increasing prevalence of hearing loss among the population is a key factor driving the industry's growth. Hearing loss is becoming more common around the world, emphasizing the importance of monitoring and assessing hearing functions. Untreated hearing loss has a significant impact on children's language development, learning, and social involvement.

Similarly, older people with hearing loss struggle to keep up with daily conversations. Untreated hearing loss has been linked to a number of physical and psychological issues in retirees, including cognitive decline and depression, as well as an increased risk of trips and falls.



Restraint



The high cost of hearing aids such as cochlear implants and bone-anchored devices is a significant barrier to market growth, particularly in price-sensitive regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.

Healthcare providers, particularly those in developing countries such as Brazil and Mexico, have limited financial resources to invest in cutting-edge technology.

Employees must also receive extensive training in the proper use and maintenance of cochlear implants and bone-anchored systems. Extensive research and development are required to create technologically advanced hearing aids. As a result, both the manufacturing cost and the final price for customers rise significantly.



Market Trend



Increased global adoption of tele-audiology is one of the key trends in the global hearing aid market. The COVID-19 outbreak has hastened the adoption of telehealth among audiologists. To avoid patient traffic, many healthcare practitioners are turning to tele-audiology.

Hearing Review polled healthcare workers in the United States and Canada about how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected their work. According to the poll, 51% of healthcare providers use tele-audiology for follow-ups and counseling, and 45% use it for device changes and fine-tuning. As a result, manufacturers are developing a number of platforms to help patients and healthcare providers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pkfb6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets