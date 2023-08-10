Global Hearing Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Report 2023-2032: OAE Emerges as Dominant Segment, While Audiometers and Sensorineural Loss Lead Future Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hearing Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market reached a value of nearly $1,995.2 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $1,995.2 million in 2022 to $3,302.2 million in 2027 at a rate of 10.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2027 and reach $5,311.3 million in 2032.

Market-trend-based strategies for the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market include focus on adoption of artificial intelligence, remote hearing screening, integration of wireless technology with hearing diagnostic devices, digital otoscope, rising investments and increasing collaborations.



Player-adopted strategies in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market include focus on enhancing business operations through the launch of new products and strengthening business capabilities through partnerships and collaborations.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment companies to focus on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), focus on remote hearing screening, focus on integration of wireless technology with hearing diagnostic devices, increase investments to expand and develop new products, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on partnerships and collaborations, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and continue to target fast-growing end-users.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased geriatric population, increased noise pollution, strong economic growth in emerging markets and growth in the number of healthcare facilities. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were political uncertainties and low healthcare reimbursements.



Going forward, increase in hearing loss prevalence, rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in healthcare access will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market in the future includes lack of awareness and high cost of devices.



The hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market is segmented by type into otoacoustic emission (OAE), audiometers, otoscopes, tympanometers and other types. The otoacoustic emission (OAE) market was the largest segment of the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 59.4% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the audiometers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027.



The hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market is also segmented by indication into conductive hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss, combination hearing loss and other indications. The sensorineural hearing loss market was the largest segment of the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by indication, accounting for 45.8% of the total in 2022

The global hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 32.46% of the total market in 2021. This may be due to the existence of a number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

Demant A/S was the largest competitor with a 15.27% share of the market, followed by WS Audiology with 7.13%, Natus Medical Incorporated with 3.93%, Hill Rom with 1.31%, Grason Stadler with 1.13%, MAICO Diagnostic with 0.96%, Amplivox with 0.89%, Interacoustics with 0.77%, Vivosonic with 0.75% and Inventis with 0.32%.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by type will arise in the otoacoustic emission (OAE) segment, which will gain $736.2 million of global annual sales by 2027.

of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by indication will arise in the sensorineural hearing loss segment, which will gain $626.4 million of global annual sales by 2027.

of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by end user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $853.3 million of global annual sales by 2027.

of global annual sales by 2027. The hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market size will gain the most in the USA at $371.5 million .

at . Going forward, the sensorineural hearing loss segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by indication, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2022-2027.

The hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market is also segmented by end user into hospitals, clinics, personal use and ambulatory care settings. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by end user, accounting for 65.6% of the total in 2022.

Going forward, the personal care segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2022-2027.

North America was the largest region in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market, accounting for 37.5% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific , Western Europe and then the other regions.

was the largest region in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market, accounting for 37.5% of the total in 2022. It was followed by , and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the hearing diagnostic devices and equipment market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.6% and 13.9% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.5% and 12.2% respectively.

