Global Hearing Protection Devices Markets 2016-2024: Recent Industry Activity, Product Innovations, Key Growth Drivers, Competition & Trends

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hearing Protection Devices in US$ Thousand. The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:

Earplugs (Disposable, & Reusable)

Earmuffs

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Personal Protective Equipment

A Prelude

Noise Induced Hearing Loss

A Major Occupational Disorder

Hearing Protection Devices

A Brief Review

Outlook

Developing Economies: The Future Growth Engines



2. COMPETITION

Leading Players

Product Portfolio of Leading Hearing Protection Device Companies

Competitive Factors



3. MARKET TRENDS

Novel Hearing Protection Technologies

A Panacea to Growing Incidence of Hearing Loss

Custom Molded Ear Plugs

A Vibrant Market

Ear Plug Fit Testing

A High Potential Technology

Varying Sizes of Earplugs to Provide Comfort & Safety

Notable Product Designs

Addressing the Needs of Intermittent Noise Exposure

Integration of Speech Enhancement Technology into Noise Suppression Devices

Active Noise Reduction

Ideal for of Low-frequency Noise Levels

Construction Sites

Call for Minimizing Overprotection

Dual Hearing Protection: Necessary for Extreme Noise Environments

Hearing Protection for the Hearing Impaired

Overcoming Barriers to Adoption of Noise Control Devices

Key to Demand Growth for Hearing Protection Devices



4. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS

Economic Development and Employment Growth

Reviving Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market

Growth in the Industrial/Manufacturing Sector to Boost Demand

Resurgence in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand



5. LEADING REGULATORY BODIES A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Noise Exposure Standards

National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)

Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Esterline Introduces New Hearing Protection Device, Racal Acoustic Magna

INVISIO Unveils New Control Unit for Hearing Protection.

3M Introduces New PELTOR Sport Electronic Hearing Protectors

ProSounds Introduces H2P Hearing Protection and Enhancement Earpieces

Sensaphonics Introduces EARbags for Hearing Protection

ProSounds Unveils M-Series Electronic Ear Muffs



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

3M to Supply Hearing Protective Devices to US Army

INVISIO Expands Operations in the US

INVISIO Receives New Order for Hearing Protection from the UK Ministry of Defence



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

