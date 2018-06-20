Global Hearing Protection Devices Markets 2016-2024: Recent Industry Activity, Product Innovations, Key Growth Drivers, Competition & Trends

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hearing Protection Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hearing Protection Devices in US$ Thousand. The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:
- Earplugs (Disposable, & Reusable)
- Earmuffs
The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- ADCO Hearing Products, Inc. (USA)
- Centurion Safety Products Limited (UK)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- JSP Ltd. (UK)
- MSA Safety Incorporated (USA)
- MSA Sordin AB (Sweden)
- Moldex (USA)
- Silenta Group Oy (Finland)
- Phonak Communications AG (Switzerland)
- Productos Climax (Spain)
- Starkey Hearing Technologies (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Personal Protective Equipment
A Prelude
Noise Induced Hearing Loss
A Major Occupational Disorder
Hearing Protection Devices
A Brief Review
Outlook
Developing Economies: The Future Growth Engines
2. COMPETITION
Leading Players
Product Portfolio of Leading Hearing Protection Device Companies
Competitive Factors
3. MARKET TRENDS
Novel Hearing Protection Technologies
A Panacea to Growing Incidence of Hearing Loss
Custom Molded Ear Plugs
A Vibrant Market
Ear Plug Fit Testing
A High Potential Technology
Varying Sizes of Earplugs to Provide Comfort & Safety
Notable Product Designs
Addressing the Needs of Intermittent Noise Exposure
Integration of Speech Enhancement Technology into Noise Suppression Devices
Active Noise Reduction
Ideal for of Low-frequency Noise Levels
Construction Sites
Call for Minimizing Overprotection
Dual Hearing Protection: Necessary for Extreme Noise Environments
Hearing Protection for the Hearing Impaired
Overcoming Barriers to Adoption of Noise Control Devices
Key to Demand Growth for Hearing Protection Devices
4. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS
Economic Development and Employment Growth
Reviving Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market
Growth in the Industrial/Manufacturing Sector to Boost Demand
Resurgence in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand
5. LEADING REGULATORY BODIES A BRIEF OVERVIEW
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
Noise Exposure Standards
National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)
Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)
American National Standards Institute (ANSI)
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Esterline Introduces New Hearing Protection Device, Racal Acoustic Magna
INVISIO Unveils New Control Unit for Hearing Protection.
3M Introduces New PELTOR Sport Electronic Hearing Protectors
ProSounds Introduces H2P Hearing Protection and Enhancement Earpieces
Sensaphonics Introduces EARbags for Hearing Protection
ProSounds Unveils M-Series Electronic Ear Muffs
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
3M to Supply Hearing Protective Devices to US Army
INVISIO Expands Operations in the US
INVISIO Receives New Order for Hearing Protection from the UK Ministry of Defence
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 48)
- The United States (21)
- Europe (20)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
