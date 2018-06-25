Global Heart Healthy Ingredients Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ by the following Product Segments: Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 145 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Aker Biomarine AS

- Andean Grain Products Ltd.

- BASF SE

- Berg Lipidtech AS

- Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation



HEART HEALTHY INGREDIENTS MCP-6752 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Heart Healthy Ingredients: Improving Cardiovascular Health and Preventing Ischemic Heart Disease

Alarming Levels of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence and the Need to Improve Heart Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Table 1: Economic Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases between 2011 and 2025: Breakdown of Lost Output Value by Income Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Fatalities in Low Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Fatalities in Mid Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Fatalities in High Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD, Cancer, Injury, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

CVD: Fast Facts

The Heart of Heart Problems

Types of Cardiovascular Diseases/Disorders

Heart Health: LDL-HDL Ratio Crucial Rather than Levels of Cholesterol

Heart Healthy Ingredients: Recommended Dietary Therapy for Minimizing Saturated Fat and Cholesterol Intake

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Trends in the Health & Wellness Industry

Back to Basic Foods

Retaining the Microbiome

Focus on Personalized Nutrition

Demand for Clean Labels

Innovative Delivery Mechanisms

Influence of Healthcare Technology

Cross-Market Appeal

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Table 7: Global Heart Healthy Ingredients Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Collaboration Holds Key to Success

Differentiation between Long-Term Trends and Momentary Fads: Need of the Hour

Cultural Customization: Vital for Penetration in Regional Markets

Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, & DRIVERS

Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart- Healthy Ingredient Drive Strong Market Growth

Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods

Table 8: Global Omega-3 Fatty Acids Ingredients Market (2015 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application - Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ultra Concentrated Omega-3 Products Sustain Growth Momentum

Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: The Only Effective Dietary Supplement for Heart Health

Softgels and Liquid Capsules: Specialized Delivery System for Omega-3 PUFAs

Omega-3 Innovations Focus on Minimizing Unfavorable Sensory Profile

Emerging Countries: High Potential Markets for Omega-3 Products

Key Challenges in Sourcing Omega-3 and Other Marine Nutraceuticals

Brand Innovations in Heart Healthy Ingredients: Spearheading Growth

Shift in Focus to Prevention Rather than Cure Benefit Market Expansion

Mounting Healthcare Costs

Shift Towards Less Invasive Treatments

Increasing Healthcare Spending

Table 9: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Regulations Support Demand for Phytosterols- Fortified Foods

Myriad Benefits and Growing Demand in Health and Functional Foods Boosts Prospects for Beta Carotene

Role of Natural Ingredients in Cholesterol Control Spurs Demand in Nutraceuticals

Nutraceutical Manufacturers Turn Focus towards Triglycerides

Other Noteworthy Heart Health Ingredients in Nutraceuticals

Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for Heart Healthy Ingredients

Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People

Key Opportunity Indicators

Table 11: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Longer Life Expectancy: Another Weighty Growth Driver for Heart Healthy Ingredients

Table 13: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2015E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Risk of CVD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Heart Healthy Ingredients in Weight Management

Facts & Statistics on the Global Obesity Epidemic: Important Opportunity Indicators

Table 15: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases Signals Opportunities

Table 17: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Hypertension-CVD Link to Drive Market Demand

Table 18: Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in Various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food Products with Cardiovascular Benefits: Still a Niche Segment for Functional Foods



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Nature's Choice Supplements Launches Beta Glucan Product

Frutarom Health Introduces CitrOlive

Bioriginal Launches OmegaPure® fish oil

Arjuna Natural Extracts Launches Omega-3 PUFA Concentrate

Acasti Pharma Reports Positive Studies for CaPre® Omega-3 Product

Omegawater Launches Omega-3 Enriched Beverages in UK

Provexis Launches Fruitflow + Omega-3 Supplement Product

Waitrose Supermarkets to Launch Omega-3-Rich Chicken Products

DSM to Launch Novel Omega 3 DHA/EPA Extraction Technology

BioMar to Launch Production of Fish Feed with Omega-3 Fatty Acids

NestlÃ© Launches Omega Plus® Milk with Oats

Aker BioMarine Launches Superba„¢ Krill Oil Concentrate

TerraVia and Bunge to Launch Whole Algae DHA

Nordic Naturals Launches Omega-3 Product with Curcumin

Atomy Launches E-Omega-3 in Singapore

PGP International Introduces 90% Soy Protein Crisp

Wiley's Finest Launches Beginner's DHA and Elementary EPA for Kids

Applied Protein Systems Launches ProSoy 7460

Intelligent Labs Launches Ultra Pure Omega 3 in UK

OTH Health Launches TriplExpert Fish Oil Capsules

Nordic Naturals Introduces Omega ONE Fish Oil Supplement

TriVita Launches Reformulated Supplement Omega3 Prime

LYSI Launches Omega-3 Fish Oil with Added Vitamin D

Nordic Naturals Launches Postnatal Omega-3 Product

DuPont Introduces SUPRO XT 221D Soy Protein

KD Omega Health Launches KD-Kap„¢ Encapsulated Omega-3 Products

BlueOcean NutraSciences Launches Omega-3 Shrimp Oil

Spring Vitality Launches Omega-3 and Probiotic Products

M's Introduces New Standard for Fish Oil



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Marine Ingredients and KD-Pharma Announce Merger

Andean Grain Products and Biooriginal Europe/Asia B.V. Enter into Partnership

Nature's Way Acquires Ascenta Health

Marine Ingredients Renames BASF's Omega-3 Production Facility to Marine Ingredients AS



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Aker Biomarine AS (Norway)

Andean Grain Products Ltd. (UK)

BASF SE (Germany)

Berg Lipidtech AS (BLT) (Norway)

Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation (Canada)

BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas SL (Spain)

Ceapro Inc. (Canada)

Croda International Plc. (UK)

Denomega Nutritional Oils AS (Norway)

Devansoy Inc. (USA)

Deyang Huatai Biopharm Resource Co., Ltd (China)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (USA)

Eden Foods, Inc. (USA)

FMC Corporation (USA)

Frutarom Industries Ltd (Israel)

Golden Omega SA (Chile)

Harvest Innovations LLC (USA)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Lipofoods SLU (Spain)

Marine ingredients LLC (USA)

Natural Products, Inc. (USA)

Nexira SAS (France)

Novel Ingredient Services LLC (USA)

POLARIS Nutritional Lipids (France)

Qualitas Health Ltd. (Israel)

Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Solutex GC, S.L. (Spain)

Stepan Company (USA)

Wiley's Finest Inc. (USA)

Tate & Lyle plc (UK)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Segment:

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Omega-3 PUFA by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Omega-3 PUFA by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Omega-3 PUFA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy Protein by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Soy Protein by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Soy Protein by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phytosterols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Phytosterols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Phytosterols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Beta-Glucagon by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Beta-Glucagon by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Beta-Glucagon by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Surge in CVD Incidence Drives Healthy Market Growth in the Largest Market

Health Concerns among American Consumers

Table 38: CVD in the US: Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence in Adults by Gender & Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: CVD in the US: Cardiovascular Disease Incidence by Gender & Age Group (per 1,000 Adults) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Leading Causes of CVD Fatalities in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Mortality for Coronary Heart Disease, HBP, Heart Failure, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dietary Recommendations by the American Heart Association Favors Market Demand

Increasing Popularity of Whole Grain Diets: A Step in the Right Direction

Table 41: Whole Grain Consumption Trends at Home (2007-2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthy Eating Trends Benefit Heart Health in the US

Rising Elderly Population: The Most Important Growth Driver

Table 42: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Obese Population Offers Potential Growth Opportunities

Key Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity in the US

Table 44: Obesity Prevalence in US Adults by Type of Obesity (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Obesity Prevalence in the US by Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 46: Leading Players in the US Beta Carotene Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales for BASF, DSM and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: US Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: US 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

The Affluent Aging Baby Boomers: Largest and Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster

Table 50: Aging Population in Canada (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Canadian Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Changing Dietary Habits and Aging Population Drive Steady Market Growth

Table 54: Aging Population in Japan (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Japanese Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Healthcare Policies and Guidelines Focus on Cardio Vascular Diseases and High Cholesterol Patients

Europe's Cholesterol Problem Needs Serious Attention

EU Commission Focus on Physical Activity and Heart Healthy Diet Favor Market Gains

€œHealthier€ Bakery Sector Presents Opportunities

Changing Demographics to Propel Market Growth

Table 58: European Population By Age Group (2013, 2020 & 2040): Percentage Share Breakdown of Age Groups 0-19, 20-39, 40-59, 60-79, and 80+ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: French Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: French 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

BASF SE - A Major Germany-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: German Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: German 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 71: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Italian Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

High Levels of Health Consciousness among the Aging Population Drives Market Growth

Table 74: Aging Population in the United Kingdom (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: UK Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: UK 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Spanish Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 81: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Russian Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases, including CVD, Drives Fastest Market Growth

Table 87: Global Heart Healthy Ingredients Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Popularity of Foods Providing Health Benefits Drive Strong Market Demand

India & China: Potential Laden Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Table 88: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Growing Consumer Awareness and Aging Population Drive Strong Market Growth

Table 95: Aging Population in China (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Chinese Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Market Offers Huge Growth Opportunities

Table 99: Aging Population in India (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Arjuna Natural Extracts Limited - A Key India-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 100: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Indian Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 106: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Latin American Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Changing Demographics Fuel Demand for Heart Healthy Ingredients

Table 112: Projected Percentage Growth of Brazilian Population between 2006 and 2020 by Consumer Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 113: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Brazilian Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Golden Omega SA - A Key Chile-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 116: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC): Niche Markets

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 119: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of World Historic Review for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Heart Healthy Ingredients by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Omega-3 PUFA, Soy Protein, Phytosterols, Beta-Glucagon, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 145 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 151) The United States (86) Canada (9) Japan (2) Europe (28) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (1) - Spain (5) - Rest of Europe (18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16) Middle East (4) Latin America (1)

