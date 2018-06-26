Global Heat Exchangers Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heat Exchangers in US$ by the following Product Segments:



Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers

Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers (Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE, & Other PHE)

Air Coolers

Cooling Towers

Other Heat Exchangers

Further, the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:



Chemicals Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Industrial HVAC and Refrigeration

Food and Beverage

Power Generation

Others

The report profiles 434 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( USA )

) API Heat Transfer ( USA )

) Alfa Laval AB ( Sweden )

) Tranter Inc. ( USA )

) Barriquand Technologies Thermiques ( France )

) Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Hamon Group ( Belgium )

) Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers ( USA )

) Hisaka Works , Ltd ( Japan )

, Ltd ( ) Kelvion ( Germany )

) Sondex, A/S ( Denmark )

) SmartHeat Inc. ( USA )

) SWEP International AB ( Sweden )

) SPX Corporation ( USA )

) Balcke-Drr GmbH ( Germany )

) SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) SPX FLOW, Inc. ( USA )

) Vahterus Oy ( Finland )

) Xylem Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Heat Exchangers: The Most Important & Ubiquitous Process Equipment in Industries

With Slow Growth Continuing to Linger, It is a Mixed Bag of Opportunities and Challenges for the Heat Exchangers Market

Key Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges

Although Weakening, China to Remain a Dominant Market for Heat Exchangers in the Short to Medium Term Period

Firmer Oil Prices Send a Ray of Hope Shining Through the Dark Ominous Clouds Which Hitherto Overshadowed the Oil & Gas End-Use Market

Structural Shocks & the Ensuing Permanent Break in Oil Prices Pushes Recovery of Deepwater Drilling & Demand for Underwater Heat Exchangers Further Beyond 2020

Focus on Renewable Energy Spurs Optimism for Heat Exchangers in the Energy Generation Sector

Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Heat Exchangers Market

Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Up the Revenue Margins for Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers

Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step up Market Opportunities for Compact Heat Exchangers

Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to Plate Heat Exchangers

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector

Slow Global Recovery Bodes a Mixed Outlook for the World Chemical Industry

Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for Heat Exchanger Sales

Light at the End of the Tunnel for the Mining Industry Brings Hope for Heat Exchangers in Mining Applications

Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat Exchangers

Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers

Environmental Concerns Trigger Innovation in Cooling Towers

Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves Infuse Vigor in the Market

R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer Raw Materials

Heat Exchanger Maintenance Grows in Prominence

Competitive Landscape

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS

Select End-Use Industries

Chemical Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

HVAC and Refrigeration Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Power Generation Industry

Other End-Use Applications



4. PRICING AND DISTRIBUTION

Pricing Behavior by Product Segment

Shell and Tube Exchangers

Other Tubular Exchangers

Plate and Frame Exchangers

Other Plate and Frame Exchangers

Air Coolers

Cooling Towers

Others

Pricing Behavior by End-Use Segment

Chemicals Applications

Industrial HVAC and Refrigeration

Food and Beverage Applications

Other Applications

Utilities

General Engineering

Others

Distribution by End-Use Segment



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Kelvion Launches ProEquip Tube Heat Exchanger

Fluorotherm Releases Hybrid Frame Heat Exchangers

Agro Expands Range of Clima+ Heat Exchangers

Sermeta Launches NHEXT, New Range of Boiler Heat Exchangers

Gerstenberg Introduces Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger

Danfoss Unveils Novel Z-design Heat Exchanger Series

Pentair Introduces Aurora 1082A and 1082PF Series of Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers

HRS Introduces Novel HRS MP Series Multi Tube Heat Exchanger

Air Products Rolls out LNG Heat Exchanger

Thermex Introduces New Heat Exchangers

Watlow Launches Next Generation Heat Exchanger

Bluestar Machinery Introduces New Heat Exchangers

SWEP Introduces New Double-wall Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger

Bell & Gossett Launches New Double-Wall Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger

Ingersoll Rand India Introduces Water Cooled Refrigerated Air Dryers

SWEP Launches AHRI Certified Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers

C&R Launches High Performance Replacement Heat Exchanger

Alfa Laval Launches New Semi-welded Heat Exchanger

EVAPCO Unveils AXS Line of Cooling Towers



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Alfa Laval Bags an Order for Supply of Heat Exchangers

Chart Industries Acquires Hudson Products

Franman Inks Exclusive Cooperation Agreement with LHE

Glacier Energy Inks Service Agreement with PX

Alfa Bags an Order for Supply of Compact Heat Exchangers

Linde and PJSC Initiate Production of Heat Exchanger Equipment

Wabtec Takes Over Thermal Transfer

mutares Acquires Balcke-Drr

Danfoss Acquires Stake in Sondex

Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Company Acquires Thermal Dynamics

Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Compact Heat Exchangers in Russia

Aavid Thermalloy Takes Over Niagara Thermal Products

Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Packinox Heat Exchangers in South Korea

DE Shaw Takes Over Roen Est

SPX to Divest Dry Cooling Business to Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited

Alfa Laval Receives Order to Supply Compact Heat Exchangers to Natural Gas Plant in the US

Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Air Heat Exchangers in Spain

Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Compact Heat Exchangers in China

Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Heat Exchangers from DSME

Koch Heat Transfer Takes Over Alco and Bos-Hatten

Alfa Laval Wins New Supply Contract in the US

Heatric Bags New Contract from NET Power

Air Products Wins LNG Heat Exchanger Contract

Alfa Laval Bags New Contract in the Middle East



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 434 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 486)

The United States (110)

(110) Canada (12)

(12) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (258)

(258) France (12)

(12)

Germany (53)

(53)

The United Kingdom (42)

(42)

Italy (49)

(49)

Spain (7)

(7)

Rest of Europe (95)

(95) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (85)

(Excluding Japan) (85) Middle East (12)

(12) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-heat-exchangers-markets-2016-2018--2024-300672434.html

