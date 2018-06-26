Global Heat Exchangers Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Heat Exchangers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heat Exchangers in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers
- Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers (Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE, & Other PHE)
- Air Coolers
- Cooling Towers
- Other Heat Exchangers
Further, the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Chemicals Industry
- Oil & Gas Industry
- Industrial HVAC and Refrigeration
- Food and Beverage
- Power Generation
- Others
The report profiles 434 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (USA)
- API Heat Transfer (USA)
- Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)
- Tranter Inc. (USA)
- Barriquand Technologies Thermiques (France)
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Hamon Group (Belgium)
- Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers (USA)
- Hisaka Works, Ltd (Japan)
- Kelvion (Germany)
- Sondex, A/S (Denmark)
- SmartHeat Inc. (USA)
- SWEP International AB (Sweden)
- SPX Corporation (USA)
- Balcke-Drr GmbH (Germany)
- SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- SPX FLOW, Inc. (USA)
- Vahterus Oy (Finland)
- Xylem Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Heat Exchangers: The Most Important & Ubiquitous Process Equipment in Industries
With Slow Growth Continuing to Linger, It is a Mixed Bag of Opportunities and Challenges for the Heat Exchangers Market
Key Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
Although Weakening, China to Remain a Dominant Market for Heat Exchangers in the Short to Medium Term Period
Firmer Oil Prices Send a Ray of Hope Shining Through the Dark Ominous Clouds Which Hitherto Overshadowed the Oil & Gas End-Use Market
Structural Shocks & the Ensuing Permanent Break in Oil Prices Pushes Recovery of Deepwater Drilling & Demand for Underwater Heat Exchangers Further Beyond 2020
Focus on Renewable Energy Spurs Optimism for Heat Exchangers in the Energy Generation Sector
Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Heat Exchangers Market
Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Up the Revenue Margins for Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers
Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step up Market Opportunities for Compact Heat Exchangers
Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to Plate Heat Exchangers
Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector
Slow Global Recovery Bodes a Mixed Outlook for the World Chemical Industry
Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for Heat Exchanger Sales
Light at the End of the Tunnel for the Mining Industry Brings Hope for Heat Exchangers in Mining Applications
Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat Exchangers
Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers
Environmental Concerns Trigger Innovation in Cooling Towers
Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves Infuse Vigor in the Market
R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer Raw Materials
Heat Exchanger Maintenance Grows in Prominence
Competitive Landscape
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS
Select End-Use Industries
Chemical Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
HVAC and Refrigeration Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Power Generation Industry
Other End-Use Applications
4. PRICING AND DISTRIBUTION
Pricing Behavior by Product Segment
Shell and Tube Exchangers
Other Tubular Exchangers
Plate and Frame Exchangers
Other Plate and Frame Exchangers
Air Coolers
Cooling Towers
Others
Pricing Behavior by End-Use Segment
Chemicals Applications
Industrial HVAC and Refrigeration
Food and Beverage Applications
Other Applications
Utilities
General Engineering
Others
Distribution by End-Use Segment
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Kelvion Launches ProEquip Tube Heat Exchanger
Fluorotherm Releases Hybrid Frame Heat Exchangers
Agro Expands Range of Clima+ Heat Exchangers
Sermeta Launches NHEXT, New Range of Boiler Heat Exchangers
Gerstenberg Introduces Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger
Danfoss Unveils Novel Z-design Heat Exchanger Series
Pentair Introduces Aurora 1082A and 1082PF Series of Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers
HRS Introduces Novel HRS MP Series Multi Tube Heat Exchanger
Air Products Rolls out LNG Heat Exchanger
Thermex Introduces New Heat Exchangers
Watlow Launches Next Generation Heat Exchanger
Bluestar Machinery Introduces New Heat Exchangers
SWEP Introduces New Double-wall Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger
Bell & Gossett Launches New Double-Wall Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger
Ingersoll Rand India Introduces Water Cooled Refrigerated Air Dryers
SWEP Launches AHRI Certified Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers
C&R Launches High Performance Replacement Heat Exchanger
Alfa Laval Launches New Semi-welded Heat Exchanger
EVAPCO Unveils AXS Line of Cooling Towers
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Alfa Laval Bags an Order for Supply of Heat Exchangers
Chart Industries Acquires Hudson Products
Franman Inks Exclusive Cooperation Agreement with LHE
Glacier Energy Inks Service Agreement with PX
Alfa Bags an Order for Supply of Compact Heat Exchangers
Linde and PJSC Initiate Production of Heat Exchanger Equipment
Wabtec Takes Over Thermal Transfer
mutares Acquires Balcke-Drr
Danfoss Acquires Stake in Sondex
Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Company Acquires Thermal Dynamics
Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Compact Heat Exchangers in Russia
Aavid Thermalloy Takes Over Niagara Thermal Products
Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Packinox Heat Exchangers in South Korea
DE Shaw Takes Over Roen Est
SPX to Divest Dry Cooling Business to Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited
Alfa Laval Receives Order to Supply Compact Heat Exchangers to Natural Gas Plant in the US
Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Air Heat Exchangers in Spain
Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Compact Heat Exchangers in China
Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Heat Exchangers from DSME
Koch Heat Transfer Takes Over Alco and Bos-Hatten
Alfa Laval Wins New Supply Contract in the US
Heatric Bags New Contract from NET Power
Air Products Wins LNG Heat Exchanger Contract
Alfa Laval Bags New Contract in the Middle East
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 434 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 486)
- The United States (110)
- Canada (12)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (258)
- France (12)
- Germany (53)
- The United Kingdom (42)
- Italy (49)
- Spain (7)
- Rest of Europe (95)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (85)
- Middle East (12)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9wczm5/global_heat?w=5
