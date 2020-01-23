Global Heat Interface Unit Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat Interface Unit market worldwide is projected to grow by US$259.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Heat Exchangers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$195.5 Million by the year 2025, Heat Exchangers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Heat Exchangers will reach a market size of US$7.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$71.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alfa Laval AB; Bosch Thermotechnology; Caleffi SpA; COMAP International; Danfoss A/S; Docherty Group; Dutypoint Ltd; Elco Heating Solutions; Elson Hot Water; Emmeti SpA; Essco Controls Ltd.; Evinox Energy Ltd.; Giacomini SpA; Heatrae Sadia; Honeywell International, Inc.; Intatec Limited; Johnson & Starley Ltd.; KaMo GmbH; Kingspan Group PLC; Kvm-Conheat; Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited; Rhico Ltd.; S. A. Armstrong Limited; Stokvis Industrial Boilers (International) Ltd.; Thermal Integration Ltd.



Table 1: Heat Interface Unit Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Heat Interface Unit Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Heat Exchangers (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Heat Exchangers (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Heat Exchangers (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Controllers (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Controllers (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Controllers (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Pumps (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Pumps (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Pumps (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sensors (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Sensors (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Valves (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Valves (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Valves (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Residential (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Commercial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Commercial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Commercial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Heat Interface Unit Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Heat Interface Unit Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Heat Interface Unit Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Heat Interface Unit Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Heat Interface Unit Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Heat Interface Unit Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Heat Interface Unit Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Heat Interface Unit: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Heat Interface Unit Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heat

Interface Unit in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Heat Interface Unit Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Heat Interface Unit Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Heat Interface Unit Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Heat Interface Unit in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Heat Interface Unit Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Heat Interface Unit Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Heat Interface Unit Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Heat Interface Unit Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Heat Interface Unit Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 56: Heat Interface Unit Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Heat Interface Unit Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Heat Interface Unit Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Heat Interface Unit Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Heat Interface Unit Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Heat Interface Unit Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Heat Interface Unit Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Heat Interface Unit Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Heat Interface Unit Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Heat Interface Unit Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Heat Interface Unit in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Heat Interface Unit Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Heat Interface Unit: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Heat Interface Unit Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Heat Interface Unit in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Heat Interface Unit Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Heat Interface Unit Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Heat Interface Unit Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Heat Interface Unit Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Heat Interface Unit Market in Russia by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Heat Interface Unit Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Heat Interface Unit Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 98: Heat Interface Unit Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Heat Interface Unit Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Heat Interface Unit Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Heat Interface Unit Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Heat Interface Unit Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Heat Interface Unit Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Heat Interface Unit Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Heat Interface Unit Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Heat Interface Unit Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Heat Interface Unit Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Heat Interface Unit Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Heat Interface Unit Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Heat Interface Unit Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Heat Interface Unit Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Heat Interface Unit Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Heat Interface Unit Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Heat Interface Unit Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 126: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Heat Interface Unit Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Heat Interface Unit Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Heat Interface Unit:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Heat Interface Unit Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat Interface Unit Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Heat Interface Unit in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat Interface Unit Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Heat Interface Unit Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Heat Interface Unit Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Heat Interface Unit Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Heat Interface Unit Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Heat Interface Unit Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Heat Interface Unit in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Heat Interface Unit Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 146: Heat Interface Unit Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Heat Interface Unit Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Heat Interface Unit Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Heat Interface Unit Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Heat Interface Unit Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Heat Interface Unit Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Heat Interface Unit Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Heat Interface Unit Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Heat Interface Unit Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Heat Interface Unit Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Heat Interface Unit Market in Rest of Latin America

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Heat Interface Unit Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Heat Interface Unit Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Heat Interface Unit Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Heat Interface Unit Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Heat Interface Unit Historic Market

by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Heat Interface Unit Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Heat Interface Unit Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: Heat Interface Unit Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Heat Interface Unit: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Heat Interface Unit Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heat

Interface Unit in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Heat Interface Unit Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 185: Heat Interface Unit Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Heat Interface Unit Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Heat Interface Unit Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Heat Interface Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Heat Interface Unit Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Heat Interface Unit Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Heat Interface Unit Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Heat Interface Unit in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Heat Interface Unit Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Heat Interface Unit Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Heat Interface Unit Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 198: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Heat Interface Unit Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Heat Interface Unit Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Heat Interface Unit Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Heat Interface Unit Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Heat Interface Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Heat Interface Unit Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Heat Interface Unit Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Heat Interface Unit Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Heat Interface Unit Market in Africa by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Heat Interface Unit Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Heat Interface Unit Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: Heat Interface Unit Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



ALFA LAVAL AB

COMAP INTERNATIONAL

CALEFFI SPA

DANFOSS A/S

DOCHERTY GROUP

DUTYPOINT

ELCO HEATING SOLUTIONS

ELSON HOT WATER

EMMETI SPA

ESSCO CONTROLS LTD.

EVINOX ENERGY

GIACOMINI SPA

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

INTATEC LIMITED

JOHNSON & STARLEY

KAMO GMBH

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

KVM-CONHEAT

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (UK) LIMITED.

RHICO LTD.

S. A. ARMSTRONG LIMITED

STOKVIS INDUSTRIAL BOILERS (INTERNATIONAL)

THERMAL INTEGRATION LTD.

HEATRAE SADIA



