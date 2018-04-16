NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Heat Interface Units



HIUs are installed in multi-family apartments and act as a bridge between the housing unit and the central heating system. They eliminate the need to install heating systems in individual dwellings, and thus save costs.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Heat Interface Units Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Heat Interface Units Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the growth of direct and indirect HIUs, and segments the market on the basis of geography.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Heat Interface Units Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Robert Bosch

• Ideal Boilers

• Armstrong Fluid Technology

• Dutypoint

• Honeywell International



Market driver

• Reduced investment and maintenance costs

Market challenge

• High costs of wood pellets used in district heating

Market trend

• Growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



