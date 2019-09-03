Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Markets, 2025F Featuring Japan Tobacco Intl, Philip Morris, British American Tobacco, KT&G Corp

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Product Type, by Demography, by Sales Channels, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global heat-not-burn (HnB) product market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period 2019-25.

Changing consumer preferences, promotion of heat-not-burn tobacco products and increasing number of stores with HnB products are driving the growth of the market. Heated tobacco products are gaining popularity due to a general curiosity and rising health concerns among the consumers.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the majority of the market share in the overall global HnB market. This is due to the fact that Asia-Pacific has a significantly large smoking population and the social acceptance of heat-not-burn tobacco product in the region is substantially high. Europe is the second largest regional market after the Asia Pacific region.

By sales channel, the offline mode captured the majority of the revenue share due to the presence of a large number of retail stores that sell the product. Another major factor driving the demand for heat-not-burn tobacco product via offline sales channel is that the offline stores generally provide a chance to inspect the product before actual use.

Some of the major companies in the global HnB market include - Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, and Japan Tobacco International.

The report thoroughly covers the market by product type by demography, by sales channels and by regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

3.1. Global Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2. Global Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

3.3. Global Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Industry Life Cycle

3.4. Global Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market- Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4. Global Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Global Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Trends



6. Americas Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview



7. Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview



8. Asia Pacific Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview



9. Middle East & Africa Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview



10. Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Market Regulations



11. Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2025F



12. Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Japan Tobacco International

13.2. Philip Morris International Inc.

13.3. British American Tobacco

13.4. KT&G Corporation



14. Strategic Recommendations



