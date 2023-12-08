Global Heat Pumps Industry Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Carbon Footprint Management Strategies to Propel Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Heat Pumps Market to Reach $142.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Heat Pumps estimated at US$64.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$142.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Air Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$108.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ground Source (geothermal) segment is estimated at 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Heat pumps are highlighted as energy-efficient solutions for both cooling and heating needs. The report classifies heat pumps and emphasizes their compelling merits, such as energy efficiency and eco-friendliness. Various applications of heat pumps across different sectors are also discussed.

In terms of the competitive landscape, the report provides insights into the global key competitors in the heat pumps market and their market share. It also assesses the competitive market presence of these players. The global market prospects and outlook for heat pumps indicate significant growth, with a focus on segments like air-to-air and residential sectors. Water source heat pumps (WSHPs) are also gaining higher adoption.

The report underscores the global opportunities for heat pumps and their increasing installations across regions. Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are identified as active markets for heat pumps. Overall, the report offers a comprehensive overview of the heat pumps market, its competitive landscape, and its growth potential in different regions. It provides valuable insights for industry stakeholders and businesses operating in this sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Heat Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Governments' Focus & Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings Bodes Well for Market Growth

Heat Pumps Experiencing Steep Demand amid Rising Energy Demand for Heating

Global Heating Technology Market: Breakdown of Sales (in %) in the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) for 2010, 2020 and 2030

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2016 and 2019

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2016 and 2019

Manufacturers Places More Investments in Heat Pumps

Governments' Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings

Recent Global Initiatives Aimed at Propelling Construction of Zero-Emission Buildings

Residential Heat Pump Adoption Trends in the US

Net-Zero Buildings Play an Important Role in Achieving Decarbonization Goals

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050

Key Sustainability Benefits of Net-Zero Energy Buildings

Increasing Emphasis on Carbon Footprint Management Drives the Demand for Heat Pumps

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021 and 2022

Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

Rising Uptake of Heat Pumps to Mitigate Carbon Emissions

Stringent Regulations to Adopt Carbon Footprint Management Strategies to Propel Market Growth

Multi-Fold Increase in Number of Climate Change Laws

US Climate Legislations Favoring Energy Efficiency & Renewables

Measures & National Policies to Mitigate Climate Change in EU

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Growing Demand for Heat Pumps in Buildings Drive Market Growth

Energy Consumption Worldwide by Sector (in %)

Global Residential Heat Pump Market Eyes on Substantial Growth Ahead

Household Space Heating in Selected Countries/regions, 2021

Heat Pumps for Industrial & District Heating in Limelight

Dynamic Drivers Spurring Growth of Industrial Heat Pumps Market

Heat Pumps Addressing District Heating Needs

Growing Role of District Heating in Energy Transition

Heat Pumps Score Over Gas Boilers in Mature Heating Markets

Technological Advances Augment Demand

Adoption of Emerging Technologies

Rapid Pace of Industrialization: Opportunity for District Heating Market

Global Demand for Heat by Sector (in %) for 2020

Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for Heat Pumps

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

