Global Heat Shields Market is Projected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6%

The global market for Heat Shields estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Non-Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Heat Shields market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Integration of Heat Shields with Other Vehicle Components Drives the Automotive Heat Shield Market

Rigid Heat Shield - The Largest Product Segment

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Region

- The Fastest Growing Region PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Heat Shield - Protecting Structures from Extreme Temperatures

Automotive Heat Shield

Aircraft Heat Shield

Spacecraft Heat Shield

Defense Heat Shield

Heat Shields for Marine Applications

Heat Shields for Industrial Applications

Heat Shields for Cookware

Metal Matrix, Fiber-Metal and Ceramic Matrix Composites - Ideal for Aerospace Applications

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

InflaTable Shields for Spacecraft

Flexible Heat-Shield System from NASA in the Works

Alternate Heat Shield Concept for Spacecraft

New Heat Shield Technology to Enable Heliophysics Mission-the Solar Probe Plus

NASA Tests Foldable Heat Shield

