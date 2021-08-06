Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

Emission control catalysts help in eliminating harmful engine pollutants from a wide range of fuels, such as diesel, gasoline, natural gas, and alternate fuels. Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium are widely used in emission catalysts for different light trucks and automobiles. Each catalyst contains PGM in varying proportions depending on the size of the engine in each vehicle, normal operating temperature of the engine and the catalyst manufacturer. Various governments across the globe are establishing stringent environmental standards to regulate emissions from fossil fuel vehicles including heavy duty diesel engines. Given that diesel engines are among the worst in terms of emissions, several companies are now focusing on developing cost-effective emissions control technologies that would facilitate in reduction of air pollution of diesel engines without compromising on the inherent advantages of diesel engines.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. The market in the U.S. is estimated at US$454.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.35% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$311.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$331.5 Million by the year the close of the analysis period.

Buoyed by the burgeoning automotive markets in Asian countries, particularly China, India and Thailand, environmental catalyst majors are shifting their focus from the Western world to the lucrative Asian domains. With automotive vehicle sales increasing at sturdy rates, auto catalysts market segment is witnessing exceptional growth. Further, with China striving to implement strict auto emission standards and Level IV EU emission norms, automotive catalysts market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the domestic as well as foreign players operating in the region. Along with China, several other countries including India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea among others, are actively pursuing the Euro IV and Euro V emission norms to curb the vehicular pollution in their respective countries. More



