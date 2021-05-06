Global Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market to grow by USD 3.78 billion through 2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The heavy-duty industrial robot market is poised to grow by USD 3.78 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the heavy-duty industrial robot market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the low price of components, the adoption of heavy-duty industrial robots to develop smart assembly lines, and the criticality of ensuring uninterrupted industrial operations.
The heavy-duty industrial robot market analysis includes end-user, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the criticality of ensuring uninterrupted industrial operations as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy-duty industrial robot market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The heavy duty industrial robot market covers the following areas:
Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market Sizing
Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market Forecast
Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Comau Spa
- FANUC Corp.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- KRONES AG
- KUKA AG
- Liebherr-International AG
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Material handling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foundry industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and defense industry - market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Product feature
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product feature
- Payload capacity 0.50 to 1 ton - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Payload capacity 1 to 2 ton - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Payload capacity more than 2 ton - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product feature
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Comau Spa
- FANUC Corp.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- KRONES AG
- KUKA AG
- Liebherr-International AG
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
