Global Heavy Metal Testing Industry
Global Heavy Metal Testing Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027
Aug 05, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heavy Metal Testing estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Arsenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cadmium segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $768.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Heavy Metal Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$768.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$951.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Lead Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Lead segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$361.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$521.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$594.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ALS Ltd.
- AsureQuality
- Emsl Analytical, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- ifp Institut fur Produktqualitat GmbH
- Intertek Group PLC
- LGC Ltd.
- Merieux NutriSciences Corporation
- Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
- Omic USA Inc.
- SGS SA
- Tuv Sud AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Heavy Metal Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Heavy Metal Testing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Heavy Metal Testing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Arsenic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Arsenic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Arsenic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cadmium (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cadmium (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cadmium (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Lead (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Lead (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Lead (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Mercury (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Mercury (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Mercury (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: ICP-MS & -OES (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: ICP-MS & -OES (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: ICP-MS & -OES (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) (Technology)
Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) (Technology)
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012
to 2019
Table 24: Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) (Technology)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Heavy Metal Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Heavy Metal Testing Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: United States Heavy Metal Testing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Heavy Metal Testing Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Heavy Metal Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Heavy Metal
Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Heavy Metal Testing Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Heavy Metal Testing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Heavy Metal Testing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Chinese Heavy Metal Testing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Heavy Metal Testing Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Heavy Metal Testing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Heavy Metal Testing Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Heavy Metal Testing Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: European Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Heavy Metal Testing Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: French Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: German Heavy Metal Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: German Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Heavy Metal Testing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Heavy Metal Testing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Italian Heavy Metal Testing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Heavy Metal Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Heavy
Metal Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Heavy Metal Testing Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Heavy Metal Testing Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Heavy Metal Testing Market in US$ Million in Russia
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Russian Heavy Metal Testing Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Heavy Metal Testing Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Australian Heavy Metal Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Heavy Metal Testing Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Heavy Metal Testing Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Heavy Metal Testing Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Heavy Metal Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Heavy Metal Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 129: Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Heavy Metal Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Heavy Metal Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 134: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Heavy Metal Testing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Heavy Metal Testing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Heavy Metal Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Heavy Metal Testing Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Latin American Heavy Metal Testing Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Heavy Metal Testing Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Argentinean Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 150: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Brazilian Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Mexican Heavy Metal Testing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Heavy Metal Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Heavy Metal Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Heavy Metal Testing Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Rest of Latin America Heavy Metal Testing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Heavy Metal Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Historic
Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Heavy Metal Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Heavy Metal
Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Heavy Metal Testing Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Heavy Metal Testing Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 188: Israeli Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Heavy Metal Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Heavy Metal Testing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 194: Saudi Arabian Heavy Metal Testing Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 195: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Heavy Metal Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Heavy Metal Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Rest of Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 206: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Heavy Metal Testing Market in US$ Million in Africa
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: African Heavy Metal Testing Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 213: African Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
