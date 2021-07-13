FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: June 2021 Executive Pool: 536 Companies: 61 - Players covered include American Cast Iron Pipe Company; ArcelorMittal SA; Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.; Europipe GmbH; EVRAZ North America; JFE Steel Corporation; Jindal SAW Ltd.; Jindal Tubular USA LLC; Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services Company (KSC); Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd.; Man Industries Ltd.; National Pipe Company Ltd.; Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation; Noksel Ã‡elik Boru Sanayi A.S; Northwest Pipe Company; PAO TMK Group; PSL Limited; Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited; Stupp Corporation; Welspun Corp Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Outer Diameter (18-24 Inches, 24-48 Inches, Over 48 Inches); End-Use (Oil & Gas, Water, Construction, Chemical, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Turkey; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Saudi Arabia; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

Spiral Weld Pipes or Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) is a steel pipe that has a seam running its entire length in a spiral form. HSAW pipes are mainly used in onshore transportation of oil and gas, in water distribution, and cooling water lines by power generation facilities. In addition, these pipes are also used in structural applications such as piling in civil engineering constructions including high rise buildings and bridges. Earlier, use of HSAW pipes was limited to low pressure applications. However, improvement in manufacturing technology and steel grades over the years has extended its use to high pressure applications. In addition to the improvement in investments in oil and gas industry amidst the surge in energy consumption worldwide, replacement demand for most of the antiquated pipeline infrastructure, particularly in developed regions offers potential growth prospects.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. 18-24 Inches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 24-48 Inches segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 60.8% share of the global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $830.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

The Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$830.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.74% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US experienced significant growth in recent years led by factors such as commencement of large natural gas and shale gas exploration projects, liberalization of gas prices, and unbundling of pipeline transportation from gas commercialization. The high tide in the domestic natural gas sector, especially in the shale gas vertical, pumped in huge investments into pipeline infrastructure development projects. Major portion of the growth in the HSAW pipes over the next two decades is expected to emerge from the rapidly growing non-OECD economies, specifically China and India, led by an ever increasing demand for energy and rise in infrastructure development projects.

Over 48 Inches Segment to Reach $850.4 Million by 2026

Driven by uptake in drilling activity across the world, as exploration of deep-water oil & gas reserves intensify further and CAPEX spending improves, growth in large diameter pipes is expected to be upbeat. Rising demand from Asia is also expected to result in natural gas and oil being transported from long distances as the gap between consumer and supplier begins to expand. As a consequence, a significant rise in global investments for infrastructure projects such as pipeline networks is anticipated in the years ahead leading to growth in large diameter pipes. In the global Over 48 Inches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$495.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$584.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$131.6 Million by the year 2026. More



