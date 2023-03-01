Global Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market Outlook: Historic Market Revenue Data for 2020 and 2021, Estimates for 2022 and Projections of CAGRs Through 2027

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helicobacter Pylori Testing: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on test type, end user, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global Helicobacter pylori testing market and analyzes market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Market values are estimated based on the total revenue of H. pylori testing product providers.

The report covers the market for Helicobacter pylori testing for the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The report estimates the global market for Helicobacter pylori testing in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. The scope of the study includes Helicobacter pylori testing products that are already available in the market as well as future prospects.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market outlook for Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) testing

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for Helicobacter pylori testing products, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for helicobacter pylori testing market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by test type, end-user, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, industry structure, and competitive environment of the leading market participants

Market outlook and assessment of the recent strategic analysis in the global helicobacter pylori testing market with emphasis on key developments

Company profiles of the leading industry players

One of the most common chronic bacterial infections, Helicobacter pylori affects more than one-third of the U.S. population. If not detected and treated in time, the bacteria can damage gastric mucosa, leading to peptic ulcers or gastric cancer.

Common symptoms of the infection include heartburn, dyspepsia, stomach pain, bloating and indigestion; however, these symptoms can also be associated with other gastrointestinal (GI) conditions such as peptic ulcer disease (PUD), gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or even gastric cancer.



Increasing cases of gastric ulcers, the rising prevalence of H. pylori infection in the geriatric population, and growing demand for point-of-care testing devices are the key factors driving the growth of the Helicobacter pylori testing market. However, a lack of awareness regarding H. pylori infection is hindering the market's growth.



In this report, the global Helicobacter pylori testing market is segmented based on test type, end user and geography. Based on test type, the market has been categorized into serology testing, stool antigen testing (SAT), urea breath testing (UBT), and others.



Based on end user, the Helicobacter pylori testing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic centers.



By geography, the Helicobacter pylori testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The presence of leading global companies, technology infrastructure, a favourable political and economic environment, and a surge in demand for point-of-care devices are some of the key factors driving the North American market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing market for Helicobacter pylori testing for the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Guidelines for the Diagnosis of H. Pylori Infection

3.3.1 the Population at Risk for H. Pylori Infection

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Test Type and End-user

4.1 Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market, by Test Type

4.1.1 Serology Testing

4.1.2 Stool Antigen Testing (Sat)

4.1.3 Urea Breath Testing (Ubt)

4.1.4 Others Testing

4.2 Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market, by End-user

4.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics

4.2.2 Diagnostic Centers

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

5.1 Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market, by Region

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Industry Structure

6.1 Rankings of Top Companies

6.2 Recent Key Developments

6.3 Advances in Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostic Testing

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Abbott

Advacare Pharma

Ama-Med Oy

Biomerica

Certest Biotec Sl

Coris Bioconcept

Diasorin Spa

Jant Pharmacal Corp.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 8 Project Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsvvh6

SOURCE Research and Markets