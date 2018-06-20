Global Helicopter Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018: Penetration of ADS-B in Commercial and Civil Rotorcraft Industry and Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

The Global Helicopters Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include enhanced flight vision systems (EFVS) for heliport, multirole combat helicopters with integrated avionics and weapons, electro-optical and infrared systems (EOIR), Increasing digital helicopter condition-monitoring, Ultra-Light Multi-Mode Radar, penetration of ADS-B in commercial and civil rotorcraft industry and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS) for Heliport

3.1.2 Multirole Combat Helicopters with Integrated Avionics and Weapons

3.1.3 Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems (EOIR)

3.1.4 Increasing digital helicopter condition-monitoring

3.1.5 Ultra-Light Multi-Mode Radar

3.1.6 Penetration of ADS-B in commercial and civil rotorcraft industry

3.1.7 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Helicopters Market, By Type

4.1 Civil & Commercial Helicopters

4.1.1 Civil & Commercial Helicopters Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.1 Light Helicopters (<_1 />4.1.1.2 Heavy Helicopters (>9.0 Tons)

4.1.1.3 Medium Helicopters (3.1-9.0 Tons)

4.2 Military Helicopters

4.2.1 Military Helicopters Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Light Helicopters (<_5 />4.2.1.2 Heavy Helicopters (>8.5 Tons)

4.2.1.3 Medium Helicopters (4.5-8.5 Tons)



5 Helicopters Market, By Point of Sale

5.1 Aftermarket

5.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



6 Helicopters Market, By Aftermarket Component & System

6.1 Main Rotor System

6.1.1 Main Rotor System Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.1 Aerostructure

6.1.1.1.1.1 Doors

6.1.1.2 Turbine Filters

6.1.1.3 Landing Gear System

6.1.1.3.1.1 Tires

6.1.1.4 Actuators

6.1.1.5 Emergency System

6.1.1.5.1.1 Life Vests, Floats, Life Rafts

6.1.1.6 Cabin Interiors

6.1.1.6.1.1 Noise Reduction System

6.1.1.6.1.2 Insulation System

6.1.1.6.1.3 Seats

6.1.1.6.1.4 LED Lights

6.1.1.7 Avionics

6.1.1.7.1 Avionics By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.7.1.1 ACAS-2

6.1.1.7.1.2 ADS-B

6.1.1.8 Main Rotor Blades

6.1.1.8.1 Main Rotor Blades By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.8.1.1 Tail Rotor Blades

6.1.1.9 Other Main Rotor System Filters

6.1.1.9.1 Other Main Rotor System Filters Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7 Helicopters Market, By OEM Component & System

7.1 Engine

7.2 Airframe

7.2.1 Airframe Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Avionics

7.2.1.2 Flight Control System

7.2.1.3 Undercarriage

7.2.1.4 Electrical System

7.2.1.5 Anti-Torque System

7.2.1.5.1.1 Anti-Torque Blades

7.2.1.6 Aerostructures

7.2.1.6.1.1 Windshields

7.2.1.6.1.2 Windows

7.2.1.7 Transmission System

7.2.1.7.1 Transmission System By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.7.1.1 Turbine Filters

7.2.1.7.1.2 Reduction Gearbox

7.2.1.8 Emergency System

7.2.1.8.1 Emergency System By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.8.1.1 Egress Lighting

7.2.1.8.1.2 Flotation System

7.2.1.9 Cabin Interiors

7.2.1.9.1 Cabin Interiors By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.9.1.1 Seats

7.2.1.9.1.2 Interior Lights

7.2.1.10 Hydraulic System

7.2.1.10.1 Hydraulic System Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.11 Special Purpose System

7.2.1.11.1 Special Purpose System By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.11.1.1 Combat Systems

7.2.1.11.1.2 Flight Rescue Systems

7.2.1.11.1.3 Emergency Medical Systems

7.2.1.12 Stability Augmentation System

7.2.1.13 Environmental Control System



8 Helicopters Market, By Application

8.1 Civil & Commercial Helicopter Applications

8.1.1 Civil & Commercial Helicopter Applications Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.1.1.1 Emergency Rescue & Medical Support Helicopters

8.1.1.1.1 Emergency Rescue & Medical Support Helicopters Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.1.1.2 Offshore Helicopters

8.1.1.3 Transport Helicopters

8.1.1.4 Civil Utility Helicopters

8.1.1.5 Other Civil & Commercial Helicopter Applications

8.2 Military Helicopters Applications

8.2.1 Military Helicopters Applications Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.2.1.1 Attack & Reconnaissance Helicopters

8.2.1.2 Maritime Helicopters

8.2.1.3 Transport Helicopters

8.2.1.4 Training Helicopters

8.2.1.5 Search & Rescue Helicopters

8.2.1.6 Other Military Helicopters Applications



9 Helicopters Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Turkish Aerospace Industries, In

11.2 Russian Helicopters, Jsc

11.3 Robinson Helicopter Company

11.4 Md Helicopters, Inc.

11.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.6 Leonardo S.P.A.

11.7 Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

11.8 AgustaWestland NV

11.9 Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co. Ltd.

11.10 Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

11.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

11.12 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

11.13 Boeing

11.14 Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

11.15 Airbus Helicopters SAS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zlpnc5/global_helicopter?w=5



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-helicopter-market-analysis--trends-report-2018-penetration-of-ads-b-in-commercial-and-civil-rotorcraft-industry-and-growth-opportunitiesinvestment-opportunities-300669441.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

