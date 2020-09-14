Global Helicopter Seating Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Helicopter Seating estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passenger Seating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Crew Seating segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $561 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Helicopter Seating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$561 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$892.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



Other Product Types Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR



In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$122.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$213.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$611 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd.

Oregon Aero, Inc.

Rockwell Collins , Inc.

, Inc. STELIA Aerospace

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China , Ltd. (AVIC)

, Ltd. (AVIC) UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Helicopter Seating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Helicopter Seating Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Helicopter Seating Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Helicopter Seating Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Passenger Seating (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Passenger Seating (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Passenger Seating (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Crew Seating (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Crew Seating (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Crew Seating (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: V.I.P. (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: V.I.P. (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: V.I.P. (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Utility (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Utility (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Utility (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Air Medical (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Air Medical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Air Medical (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Helicopter Seating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Helicopter Seating Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Helicopter Seating Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Helicopter Seating Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Helicopter Seating Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Helicopter Seating Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Helicopter Seating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Helicopter Seating Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Helicopter Seating Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Helicopter Seating Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Helicopter Seating Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Helicopter Seating: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Helicopter Seating Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Helicopter Seating in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Helicopter Seating Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Helicopter Seating Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Helicopter Seating Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Helicopter Seating Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Helicopter Seating Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Helicopter Seating in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Helicopter Seating Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Helicopter Seating Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Helicopter Seating Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Helicopter Seating Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Helicopter Seating Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Helicopter Seating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Helicopter Seating Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Helicopter Seating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Helicopter Seating Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Helicopter Seating Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Helicopter Seating Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Helicopter Seating Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Helicopter Seating Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Helicopter Seating Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Helicopter Seating Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Helicopter Seating Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Helicopter Seating Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Helicopter Seating Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Helicopter Seating Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Helicopter Seating Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Helicopter Seating Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Helicopter Seating in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Helicopter Seating Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Helicopter Seating: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Helicopter Seating Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Helicopter Seating Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Helicopter Seating in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Helicopter Seating Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Helicopter Seating Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Helicopter Seating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Helicopter Seating Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Helicopter Seating Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Helicopter Seating Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Helicopter Seating Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Helicopter Seating Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Helicopter Seating Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Helicopter Seating Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Helicopter Seating Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Helicopter Seating Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Helicopter Seating Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Helicopter Seating Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Helicopter Seating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Helicopter Seating Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Helicopter Seating Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Helicopter Seating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Helicopter Seating Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Helicopter Seating Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Helicopter Seating Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Helicopter Seating Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Helicopter Seating Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Helicopter Seating Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Helicopter Seating Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Helicopter Seating Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Helicopter Seating Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Helicopter Seating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Helicopter Seating Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Helicopter Seating Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Helicopter Seating Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Helicopter Seating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Helicopter Seating Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Helicopter Seating Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Helicopter Seating Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Helicopter Seating Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Helicopter Seating Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Helicopter Seating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Helicopter Seating Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Helicopter Seating Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Helicopter Seating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Helicopter Seating Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Helicopter Seating:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Helicopter Seating Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Helicopter Seating Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Helicopter Seating in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Helicopter Seating Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Helicopter Seating Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Helicopter Seating Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Helicopter Seating Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Helicopter Seating Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Helicopter Seating Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Helicopter Seating Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Helicopter Seating Marketby Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Helicopter Seating in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Helicopter Seating Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Helicopter Seating Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Helicopter Seating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Helicopter Seating Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Helicopter Seating Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Helicopter Seating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Helicopter Seating Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Helicopter Seating Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Helicopter Seating Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Helicopter Seating Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Helicopter Seating Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Helicopter Seating Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Helicopter Seating Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Helicopter Seating Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Helicopter Seating Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Helicopter Seating Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Helicopter Seating Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 161: Helicopter Seating Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Helicopter Seating Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Helicopter Seating Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Helicopter Seating Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Helicopter Seating Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Helicopter Seating Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Helicopter Seating Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Helicopter Seating Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Helicopter Seating Historic Marketby

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Helicopter Seating Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Helicopter Seating Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Helicopter Seating Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Helicopter Seating Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Helicopter Seating: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Helicopter Seating Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Helicopter Seating in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Helicopter Seating Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Helicopter Seating Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Helicopter Seating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Helicopter Seating Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Helicopter Seating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Helicopter Seating Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Helicopter Seating Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Helicopter Seating Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Helicopter Seating Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Helicopter Seating Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Helicopter Seating in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Helicopter Seating Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Helicopter Seating Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Helicopter Seating Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Helicopter Seating Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Helicopter Seating Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Helicopter Seating Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Helicopter Seating Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Helicopter Seating Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Helicopter Seating Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Helicopter Seating Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Helicopter Seating Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Helicopter Seating Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Helicopter Seating Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Helicopter Seating Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Helicopter Seating Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Helicopter Seating Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Helicopter Seating Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Helicopter Seating Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Helicopter Seating Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960967/?utm_source=PRN



