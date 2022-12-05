Global Helicopters Market Analysis Report 2022: A $40+ Billion Market by 2027 - Opportunities in the Commercialization of UAM and EVTOL

Dec 05, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helicopters Market by Point of Sale, OEM-by Component & System, Type, Application (Military, Civil and Commercial), Number of Engines (Twin Engines, Single Engines) and Region; Aftermarket - by Component & System and Region- Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The helicopter market size is expected to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2022 to USD 41.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%
The market for helicopters is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for lightweight helicopters and the replacement of aging military helicopters. However, delivery backlogs by major OEMs are limiting the overall growth of the market.
The OEM segment of point of sale is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the helicopters market from 2022 to 2027.
Based on point of sale, the OEM segment of the helicopters market is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. High demand for helicopters from commercial and military verticals is driving the growth of OEM segment of the helicopters market. The development of next-generation helicopters is another significant factor driving the growth of the OEM market.
The civil & commercial type of helicopters is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopters market in 2022.
Based on type, the civil & commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopters market in 2022. In recent years, the demand for passenger transport, utility missions, and corporate transport has increased significantly.
Additionally, the demand for emergency medical services is increasing by the medical support & services sector. These are the driving factors that are leading to the increasing adoption of civil & commercial helicopters in the helicopters market.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopter market in 2022.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopter market in 2022. The aviation and aerospace sectors in the region are growing steadily.
This has consequently created a significant demand for helicopters. The growth of the helicopter market in this region is driven by factors such as the increased use of helicopters in the defense sector, largest helicopter fleet size, and the presence of major OEMs.
Competitive landscape
Key players in the helicopters market are Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Russian Helicopters, JSC (Russia), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), among others.
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Airbus Helicopters Sas
- Leonardo S.P.A
- Bell Helicopter
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Md Helicopters
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Russian Helicopters, Jsc
- Korea Aerospace Industries
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Robinson Helicopter Company
- Kaman Corporation
- Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.
- Fama Helicopters
- Safari Helicopter
- Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation
Other Players
- Lilium GmbH
- Ehang
- Volocopter GmbH
- Workhorse Group
- Neva Aerospace
- Opener
- Kitty Hawk
- Joby Aviation
Executive Summary
- Oem Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
- Civil & Commercial Segment Projected to Dominate Market in 2022
- Twin Engine Helicopters to Lead Market During Forecast Period
- North America to Account for Largest Share of Oem Helicopters Market in 2022
Premium Insights
- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters to Drive Market
- Civil & Commercial Segment to Lead Helicopters Market in 2022
- Actuators Segment Expected to Register Highest CAGR
- Italy to Hold Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rescue Operations in Civil Applications
- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters
- Replacement of Aging Military Helicopters
Restraints
- Delivery Backlogs by Major Oems
Opportunities
- Commercialization of Uam and Evtol
- Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Technology
- Scope for Helicopters Aftermarket
- Fuel-Efficient Turboshaft Engines
Challenges
- High Cost of Helicopter Components
- Stringent Regulatory and Complex Product Certification Procedure
- Rising Fuel Prices
Helicopters Market Ecosystem
- Prominent Companies
- Startups and Small Enterprises
- End-users
- Aftermarket
Technology Analysis
- Single Engine Operative Mode
- Urban Air Mobility
Use Case Analysis
- Use Case: Enhance Performance of Helicopters Using Civil Tilt Rotor Concept
- Use Case: Variable-Sweep Main Rotor Blades
Industry Trends
Technology Trends
- Hybrid-Electric Propulsion
- Autonomous Technology
- Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
- Big Data Analytics
- Internet of Things (Iot)
- Fly-By-Wire
- Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (Efvs) for Heliports
- Multirole Combat Helicopters with Integrated Avionics and Weapons
- Ultra-Light Multi-Mode Radar
- Advanced Helicopter Cockpit Avionics System (Ahcas)
Impact of Megatrends
- Implementation of Sustainability
- Alternate Power Sources
- Accelerating Urbanization
- Digitization
- Innovation and Patent Registrations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dp5hpa
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article