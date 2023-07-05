Global Helideck Monitoring System Industry Research Report 2023-2032 Featuring Major Players - ASB Systems, ABB, Dynamax, Miros, Observator, RH Marine, Southern Avionics, ShoreConnection, & Vaisala

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Jul, 2023, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helideck Monitoring System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vertical, By System, By End-Use, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global helideck monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 355.80 million by 2032

Increased investment in oil and gas exploration and extraction in countries drives up demand for offshore helicopters. As per the International Energy Agency, Oil and gas exploration spending has steadily declined in previous years, with only a minor increase in 2019. With investment budgets under additional pressure in 2020, the proportion of overall investment devoted to exploration may fall to record lows.

Also, in January 2023, the Government of India announced by 2023, India is expected to invest USD 58 billion in the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The government intends to grow the geographic region in exploration and production by 0.5 million square kilometers, or 15%, by 2025, from the current 0.25 million square kilometers.

Furthermore, offshore boats and rigs now rely entirely on helicopters for crew and material transportation to and from operations. An expanding number of ships, increased investment in naval projects, and increased worldwide trade by water are all factors driving the helideck monitoring system market.

For instance, in July 2022, The helideck monitoring system delivered factual info to helicopter pilots, assisting in reducing risks associated with potential dangers in offshore operations. The European Commission confirmed intentions to provide over €1.2 billion in EU funding to 61 cooperative defense research and development projects, including those in the naval defense industry.

Thus, the rising investment in oil and gas exploration and production activities and the investment in maritime projects by the global government are propelling market growth over the forecasted period.

Additionally, strict safety standards to prevent accidents may increase the demand for monitoring systems. For instance, CAP437 Helideck Standards, the SMC Helideck Monitoring System, is as adaptable as many offshore boats. Current industry demands may necessitate a vessel operating in multiple locations worldwide.

The regulations of the governments ensure proper safety and accuracy in the helicopters, which provides benefits and increases demand for monitoring systems in it. Therefore, the strict rules across the nations are boosting the demand for helideck monitoring systems that drive market growth.

Helideck Monitoring System Market Report Highlights

  • The commercial segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increase is linked to increased ship and vessel traffic as well as increased sea trade. The sea transports the vast majority of global trade.
  • The oil and gas segment accounted for considerable global revenue share. Increased investment in offshore exploration for oil and gas projects has resulted in dominance.
  • The military sector will experience significant growth as a result of increased investment in naval forces and increased procurement of naval helicopters by emerging nations.
  • Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the projected period because of the developing oil and gas industries in rising economies. Additionally, the market is anticipated to rise as a result of increasing military budgets in nations and the deployment of technically sophisticated ships for naval forces.
  • The global players include ASB Systems, ABB Group, Dynamax, Miros AS, Monitor Systems, Observator Group, RH Marine, Southern Avionics, ShoreConnection International, & Vaisala

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Rising introduction of advanced eVTOL technology
  • Increasing navy budgets worldwide

Restraints and Challenges

  • Fluctuation in oil and gas prices

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Helideck Monitoring System Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • ASB Systems PVT. LTD
  • Automasjon & Data AS
  • ABB Group
  • Dynamax Inc.
  • Fugro N.V.
  • Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  • Miros AS
  • Monitor Systems Ltd
  • Observator Group
  • RH Marine
  • RigStat LP
  • Southern Avionics Co.
  • SMC Corporation
  • ShoreConnection International AS
  • Vaisala Oyj

Scope of the report

Helideck Monitoring System, Vertical Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Marine
  • Oil & Gas
  • Port
  • Naval Base

Helideck Monitoring System, System Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Hardware
  • Wind
  • Meteorology
  • GPS Sensors
  • Gyro Sensors
  • Motion
  • Software

Helideck Monitoring System, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Commercial
  • Defense

Helideck Monitoring System, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • OEMs
  • Aftermarket

Helideck Monitoring System, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2juo0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Japan Smart Home Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Panasonic, Sony, Honeywell International, Amazon, Schneider Electric, Apple, & Samsung

United States Generic Drugs Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Major Players - Teva Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Sandoz, & Dr. Reddy's

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.