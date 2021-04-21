Global Helium Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025 - Increase in Demand for Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Helium Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global helium market is forecasted to reach US$18.18 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.15% during the period 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the global helium market was supported by various factors such as an increase in laparoscopy procedure volumes and growing demand for consumer electronics. The market is anticipated to face certain trends such as escalating demand for party balloons and upsurge in consumer purchasing power. Fluctuations in smartphone production and cost risks associated with energy sector are likely to act as challenges for the market.

The global helium market on the basis of type can be segmented as follows: gas and liquid. In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by gas segment. The global helium consumption by industry can be segmented into the following: MRI/NMR, laboratory/sciences, lifting, semiconductor manufacturing, welding/cutting, fiber optic manufacturing, military & space, leak detection and diving.

The dominant share in 2020 was held by MRI/NMR segment. The global helium consumption on the basis of region can be segmented as follows: Europe & FSU, the US, China, Latin America, MEA and other APAC. The dominant share of consumption in 2020 was recorded from Europe & FSU segment, followed by the US.

The global helium production by supply source can be segmented into the following: LNG, by-product, BLM reserve and primary. The largest share of production was generated from LNG, followed by by-product segment.

By region, the production can be segmented as follows: the US, Qatar, Algeria, US BLM, Russia and Poland, with US holding the dominant share in 2020. Factors such as increasing number of R&D centers and rising number of manufacturing plants enabled US to obtain the highest share of global production.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ExxonMobil Corporation, Linde, Gazprom, Air Liquide, PGNiG and Messer Group) are also presented in detail.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Fluctuating GDP

Increase in Laparoscopy Procedures Volume

Surging Demand for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machines

Growing Demand for Semiconductors in Consumer Electronics

Key Trends & Developments

Upsurge in Demand for Party Balloons

Surge in Purchasing Power

Increase in Demand for Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

Challenges

Fluctuation in Smartphone Production

Barriers to Entry

High Cost Risks

Key Target Audience:

Helium Producers

Supply Chain Partners

End Users (Businesses/ Consumers)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Company Profiles

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Linde

Gazprom

Air Liquide

PGNiG

Messer Group

