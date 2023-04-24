Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market to 2027: Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Cancer Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Product & Services (Services, Assay Kits), Cancer (Leukemia (Acute Myeloid, Acute Lymphocytic), Lymphoma (Non-Hodgkin, Hodgkin), Technology (PCR, NGS), End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Hemato oncology testing market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.2%.

The growth in this market is attributed to the growing incidence of hematologic cancer, increasing collaborations, and the increasing number of conferences on personalized medicine.

The Services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Hemato oncology testing market, by product and services type, during the forecast period

On the basis of products & services type, the global hemato oncology testing market is segmented into services and assay kits.

In 2021, The services segment accounted for the largest share of the global hemato oncology testing market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increase in the number of hematologic cancer significantly.

Hence the the patient needs continuous monitoring and testing during the treatment, the increasing collaboration between the companies for conducting the clinical trails on the hematologic cancers requires the hemato oncology testing products and the raising number of the diagnostic centers for diagnostic testing procedures is expected to boost the demand for the the services segment in the hemato oncology testing product market .

Lymphoma segment accounted for the highest CAGR by cancer type, during the forecast period

By cancer type, the global leukaemia, lymphoma, and other cancers market. In 2021, the lymphoma segment dominated the global market. This can be attributed to factor such as the increasing prevalence lymphoma and the rising geriatric population across the globe is supporting the increasing incidence of the lymphoma cases which is a major driving factor for this market.

The PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Hemato oncology testing market, by technology type, during the forecast period

Based on type, the Hemato oncology testing market technology is segmented into PCR, IHC, NGS, cytogenetics, and other technologies.

In 2021, the PCR segment dominated hemato oncology testing market. Factors supporting the growth of the segment is the wide use of this technology owing to its ease of use and easy availability of assay kits.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Hemato oncology testing market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and ROW. The Hemato oncology testing market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Market growth will be driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing demand for quality healthcare, and the growing focus on cancer biomarkers by various stakeholders in their respective healthcare systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Cancer

Increasing Collaborations Between Companies for Developing New Diagnostics

Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostic Centers

Increasing Conferences on Personalized Medicine

Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests

High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio for Biomarkers

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Drug Diagnostics Co-Development

Challenges

Intellectual Property Rights Protection Issues

Shortage of Trained Professionals

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd

Archerdx, Inc.

Arup Laboratories Inc.

Asuragen, Inc. a Bio-Techne Brand

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bioivt

Cancer Diagnostics

Elitechgroup

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Gentronix

Illumina, Inc.

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Molecularmd (Subsidiary of Icon plc)

Olink

Qiagen N.V.

Saga Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vela Diagnostics

