Global Hematology Market to Surpass $13.80 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Incidences of Blood Disorders and High Throughput Hematology Analyzers

The Global Hematology Market is estimated to be USD 9.34 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.80 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.12%.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Hematology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Hematology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing incidences of blood disorders and other diseases.

Emergence of high throughput haematology analysers.

Restraints:

High cost of instruments.

Opportunities:

Increasing number of product launches.

Advances in transplant biology and immunology.

Challenges:

Low adoption of haematology analysers in emerging economies.

Stringent reimbursement policies and absence of standards and protocols.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Diatron MI PLC (Stratec Biomedical Systems)

Drew Scientific Group

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation



The Global Hematology Market is segmented based on Product, Reagent, Application, End User, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Hematology Analyzers, Flow Cytometers, Coagulation Analyzers, Slide Stainers, Centrifuges, and Hemoglobinometers.

By Reagent, the market is classified into Coagulation Reagents, Flow Cytometery Reagents, and Immuno-hematology Reagents.

By Application, the market is classified into Drug Testing, Auto-immune Diseases, Cancer, Diabetes Mellitus, and Infectious Diseases.

By End User, the market is classified into Hospitals, Clinical Testing Institutes, and Patient Self-Testing.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

